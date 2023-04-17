Netflix fumbles Love is Blind season 4 live reunion show and the internet isn't happy

Los Angeles, California - Netflix's Love Is Blind is trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons after the highly anticipated season 4 live reunion show was delayed. Fans waited over an hour for the livestream to begin on Sunday, before Netflix apologized and said it would be available on Monday afternoon.

Netflix failed to live stream their Love is Blind season four reunion, and the internet wasn't happy. © REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The streaming giant has been promoting its live reunion show for season 4 of the hit dating show Love Is Blind for weeks.

The popular series is reality TV gold and revolves around couples that get engaged before ever seeing one another.

The live reunion show was scheduled for 8 PM EST on Sunday. But a few minutes after the planned start, Netflix tweeted: "Love is … late. #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!"

This was the streaming company's second-ever planned live event. The first was a standup special from comedian Chris Rock last month.

Yet, unlike Rock's event, the Love Is Blind reunion never began.

Fans of the show immediately took to Twitter to express their annoyance. Some said they'd forgive the streaming service if they gave them a discount or dropped their subscription prices again.

As one Twitter user fittingly wrote: "Feel like I got ghosted on a blind date.