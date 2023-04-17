Netflix fumbles Love is Blind season 4 live reunion show and the internet isn't happy
Los Angeles, California - Netflix's Love Is Blind is trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons after the highly anticipated season 4 live reunion show was delayed. Fans waited over an hour for the livestream to begin on Sunday, before Netflix apologized and said it would be available on Monday afternoon.
The streaming giant has been promoting its live reunion show for season 4 of the hit dating show Love Is Blind for weeks.
The popular series is reality TV gold and revolves around couples that get engaged before ever seeing one another.
The live reunion show was scheduled for 8 PM EST on Sunday. But a few minutes after the planned start, Netflix tweeted: "Love is … late. #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!"
This was the streaming company's second-ever planned live event. The first was a standup special from comedian Chris Rock last month.
Yet, unlike Rock's event, the Love Is Blind reunion never began.
Fans of the show immediately took to Twitter to express their annoyance. Some said they'd forgive the streaming service if they gave them a discount or dropped their subscription prices again.
As one Twitter user fittingly wrote: "Feel like I got ghosted on a blind date.
Netflix apologizes for the Love Is Blind live reunion delay
Some 90 minutes after the scheduled start, Netflix tweeted an apology: "To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon... we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned."
The streaming giant continued, "We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."
Netflix has yet to say what exactly caused the delay. Many fans have criticized the company for advertising what they didn't provide, while others joked that the livestream engineers had fallen asleep.
Netflix has newly promised the now taped reunion show will be available at 3 PM EST Monday, as fans are holding their breath.
Cover photo: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC