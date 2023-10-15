NYCC 2023: Rick Riordan surprises Percy Jackson fans with exclusive sneak peek!

New York, New York - TAG24 got the juicy details about the upcoming Disney+ TV series Percy Jackson & the Olympians , which debuted a special screening for fans at New York Comic Con 2023 !

Percy Jackson & The Olympians gave fans an extra-special preview at New York Comic Con 2023, debuting three scenes from the new Disney+ series. © TAG24 / Kelly Christ

From the genius mind of Rick Riordan comes the newest adaption of the popular book series!

Taking the Empire Stage at NYCC on Sunday were show-runners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz, plus the production and costume team for the fantasy series, with the group dishing the behind-the-scene secrets and what fans can expect come December.

Per Steinberg, one of the most exciting aspects when making the series was being able to work with Riordan - who had a heavy hand in the Percy Jackson series as an executive producer and co-writer.

"I think coming into something like this, I think it would've been extraordinarily difficult to do it justice without having the person who brought it to life," he told the crowd.

"I think right from the beginning it's been much about a partnership and relationship; this was a story hashed from a personal place.”

Shotz added, "We were so unbelievably fortunate to be able to partner with Rick. These books have made so many people fall in love with reading. And we got to build this with the guy, and he was heavily involved in the process, and it made a huge difference."