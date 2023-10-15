NYCC 2023: Rick Riordan surprises Percy Jackson fans with exclusive sneak peek!
New York, New York - TAG24 got the juicy details about the upcoming Disney+ TV series Percy Jackson & the Olympians, which debuted a special screening for fans at New York Comic Con 2023!
From the genius mind of Rick Riordan comes the newest adaption of the popular book series!
Taking the Empire Stage at NYCC on Sunday were show-runners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz, plus the production and costume team for the fantasy series, with the group dishing the behind-the-scene secrets and what fans can expect come December.
Per Steinberg, one of the most exciting aspects when making the series was being able to work with Riordan - who had a heavy hand in the Percy Jackson series as an executive producer and co-writer.
"I think coming into something like this, I think it would've been extraordinarily difficult to do it justice without having the person who brought it to life," he told the crowd.
"I think right from the beginning it's been much about a partnership and relationship; this was a story hashed from a personal place.”
Shotz added, "We were so unbelievably fortunate to be able to partner with Rick. These books have made so many people fall in love with reading. And we got to build this with the guy, and he was heavily involved in the process, and it made a huge difference."
Percy Jackson show-runners talk casting and the late Lance Reddick
Regarding casting the main stars, Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri, who play Percy Jackson, Annabelle Chase, and Grover Underwood, Steinberg shared, "The first time I saw Walker there was a little voice that told me that’s the one."
He continued, "All three of the stars, there are all who we hoped they would be. We are so incredibly fortunate we found these three.”
Shotz noted that the chemistry among the three young actors "changed the entire dynamic for everyone on set."
Steinberg also paid tribute to the late actor Lance Reddick, who will portray Zeus in what will be his final on-screen performance.
"We all got very close with Lance even though it was a very short time, and we miss him very much," he shared.
"I'm so grateful to him that Zeus is one of his final performances. He's so soulful and has got one of the biggest hearts. He was a very special human."
Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan makes surprise appearance at NYCC 2023
But the fun didn't stop there! In addition to debuting the first seven minutes of Percy Jackson, audience members also got a surprise visit from author Rick and his wife, Becky Riordan.
The couple thanked fans for "braving the monsters" to come out for the special screening, and as a gift, the two also debuted the new adaptation's spin on the iconic "Capture the Flag" scene!
While we can't give away any spoilers, trust us when we say you don't want to miss Percy Jackson & the Olympians, which premieres on Disney+ December 20!
Cover photo: Collage: TAG24 / Kelly Christ