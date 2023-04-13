The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back! What to know ahead of the season 5 premiere
New York, New York - The wait is over! The fifth and final season of the Emmy award-winning show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres on Friday on Amazon Prime Video.
The three-episode drop has fans rubbing their hands in anticipation, and we're here for the hype!
Season five will wrap up the story of Midge Maisel, a 1960s Jewish American housewife with a comic streak, trying to make it in the male-dominated world of stand-up comedy.
"Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away," Amazon Prime Video tells us.
Luckily, we already know that Rachel Brosnahan's character is going to make it. As its creators Amy Sherman Palladino and Dan Palladino told the New York Times, "Everyone knew Midge was going to be famous." Dan continued, "This would have been a very disappointing journey for people to take if she just decides to be a housewife."
Nonetheless, there are plenty of open questions that will get their answers in the coming episodes. Here's everything you need to know before Midge Maisel "goes forward."
Season five of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel comes out one episode at a time
After the three episode premiere this Friday, Amazon Prime is introducing a more orthodox one-episode-a-week pace.
The streaming service decided to do away with their befuddling release schedule of two episodes at a time.
There will be nine episodes in total, with the grand finale set for May 26.
We're excited to see Midge's journey unfold, but the idea of this show ending is bittersweet. Fortunately, the creators say they've aimed to tie up the many loose ends.
This will be done through flash-forwards created to show fans what happens to Midge, as well as her extended family and the ensemble we all love.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ensemble is back with a few new faces
The hysterical and marvelous Emmy winning ensemble is back in full force for the fifth season!
- Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson
- Tony Shalhoub as Abe Maisel
- Marin Hinkle as Rose Maisel
- Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel
- Kevin Pollack as Moishe Maisel
- Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel
- Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce
- Matilda Szydagis (who spoke to TAG24 last year) as Zelda
Additionally, this season will have Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph as regulars. Kelly Bishop will also return as a guest star, as Hollywood Life reported.
So as we prepare to say a fond farewell to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, there's a lot to be excited about!
Cover photo: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP