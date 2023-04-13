The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back! What to know ahead of the season 5 premiere

New York, New York - The wait is over! The fifth and final season of the Emmy award-winning show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres on Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

The three-episode drop has fans rubbing their hands in anticipation, and we're here for the hype!

Season five will wrap up the story of Midge Maisel, a 1960s Jewish American housewife with a comic streak, trying to make it in the male-dominated world of stand-up comedy.

"Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away," Amazon Prime Video tells us.

Luckily, we already know that Rachel Brosnahan's character is going to make it. As its creators Amy Sherman Palladino and Dan Palladino told the New York Times, "Everyone knew Midge was going to be famous." Dan continued, "This would have been a very disappointing journey for people to take if she just decides to be a housewife."

Nonetheless, there are plenty of open questions that will get their answers in the coming episodes. Here's everything you need to know before Midge Maisel "goes forward."