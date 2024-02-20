The Bachelor: Joey Graziadei battles anxiety as early exits shock the group

Los Angeles, California - Joey Graziadei was going through it this week on The Bachelor as the season was rocked by some shocking early exits.

Episode 6 of The Bachelor brought Joey Graziadei and his ladies to Montreal, Canada. © Disney/Jan Thijs

Monday's episode brought Joey and the gang to Canada, where it was revealed that our season lead was having quite a tough time managing his stress about the situation.

Joey reflected on the lingering effects of his heartbreak over Charity Lawson on the last season of The Bachelorette, and he admitted that his fears had led him to try to be perfect, sometimes making him hold back as a result.

The scene continued to hit on Joey's fear of his chosen lady not reciprocating his feelings – something that has been repeated so many times now that it's hard to imagine it's not foreshadowing.

Moving on from Joey's internal world, his spirit soon picked up with a group scavenger hunt around Montreal. The date selection left just Kelsey T. and Maria out, establishing them as the episode's one-on-ones.

The initially carefree outing soon took a turn as the limited alone time with Joey began to bring out anxiety in pretty much everyone. Jess, Katelyn, and Kelsey A. all get emotional during their solo chats with Joey, confessing that they feel overlooked in the group settings.

Lexi, however, found a different point of concern in her relationship with Joey as she asked him about his ideal timeline for marriage and children. As it turns out, the tennis pro is in no rush to head down the aisle and told Lexi that he hoped for a 2-3 year engagement before marriage, and after that, he'd like to wait another few years to have children.

But hold that thought, as it was then time to go back to Jess and Jenn, both of whom told Joey they were finally "falling" for him.

While he reacted positively to Jenn's admission, Joey told Jess that he didn't see the same future with her and ultimately decided to send her home right then and there so she didn't waste more time. Ouch!