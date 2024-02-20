The Bachelor: Joey Graziadei battles anxiety as early exits shock the group
Los Angeles, California - Joey Graziadei was going through it this week on The Bachelor as the season was rocked by some shocking early exits.
Monday's episode brought Joey and the gang to Canada, where it was revealed that our season lead was having quite a tough time managing his stress about the situation.
Joey reflected on the lingering effects of his heartbreak over Charity Lawson on the last season of The Bachelorette, and he admitted that his fears had led him to try to be perfect, sometimes making him hold back as a result.
The scene continued to hit on Joey's fear of his chosen lady not reciprocating his feelings – something that has been repeated so many times now that it's hard to imagine it's not foreshadowing.
Moving on from Joey's internal world, his spirit soon picked up with a group scavenger hunt around Montreal. The date selection left just Kelsey T. and Maria out, establishing them as the episode's one-on-ones.
The initially carefree outing soon took a turn as the limited alone time with Joey began to bring out anxiety in pretty much everyone. Jess, Katelyn, and Kelsey A. all get emotional during their solo chats with Joey, confessing that they feel overlooked in the group settings.
Lexi, however, found a different point of concern in her relationship with Joey as she asked him about his ideal timeline for marriage and children. As it turns out, the tennis pro is in no rush to head down the aisle and told Lexi that he hoped for a 2-3 year engagement before marriage, and after that, he'd like to wait another few years to have children.
But hold that thought, as it was then time to go back to Jess and Jenn, both of whom told Joey they were finally "falling" for him.
While he reacted positively to Jenn's admission, Joey told Jess that he didn't see the same future with her and ultimately decided to send her home right then and there so she didn't waste more time. Ouch!
Joey connects with Kelsey T. in high-flying solo date
Joey was pretty torn up about sending Jess home while still on the date rather than waiting for the rose ceremony, but it was clear he had the best of intentions in not leading her on further.
With the rest of the girls in shock at Jess' exit, Joey then handed out the group date rose to Jenn.
Next up was the first one-on-one: a Cirque du Soleil date with Kelsey T. The spinning exercises proved a bit too much for Joey, who couldn't quite hide just how nauseous he was.
The pair shared a sweet moment as he comforted her before they ventured off to dinner, where Kelsey opened up about her home life. She revealed that her once-close relationship with her father had evaporated as Kelsey was no longer welcome in his home because she did not follow his religion.
The emotional heart-to-heart further strengthened Kelsey and Joey's connection, with the actor receiving a rose by the evening's end.
The following day, it was time for the ever-controversial Maria to score some alone time with Joey as the duo embarked on the classic dress-up date.
Maria keeps Joey on his toes during romantic one-on-one
Maria quickly proved to bring out a different, more disarmed side of Joey, who had trouble keeping in his laughter on the way to the date.
The two went dress shopping before enjoying a helicopter ride in their new high-glam looks. At dinner, Maria opened up about a past romance, which she had believed would lead to an engagement.
Her ex's cold feet led her to find more confidence in what she wanted for her future, something that Joey clearly appreciated. With Maria on cloud nine, Joey awarded her another date rose.
But before the next cocktail party could even begin, Lexi showed up at Joey's door to continue their discussion about their future together.
It was soon made apparent that Lexi already made up her mind: with Joey on a different timeline for marriage and kids, the relationship wouldn't work out.
Joey admitted he was "crushed" by Lexi's early exit, and as the party began, he gave a toast to the women, again touching on his fears of his chosen contestant not feeling the same way – a fear clearly amplified by the self-elimination.
Who went home on episode 6 of The Bachelor season 28?
At the cocktail party, Katelyn made a strong effort to assuage Joey's concerns, but it proved futile when the rose ceremony finally arrived.
With Daisy, Kelsey A., and Rachel scoring the last of the roses, Katelyn and Lea went home empty-handed.
The Bachelor will return on Monday, February 26, at 8 PM EST on ABC.
Cover photo: Disney/Jan Thijs