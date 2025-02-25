The Bachelor: Grant narrows the field with shocking picks for hometowns

Grant's warp-speed season of The Bachelor has somehow entered the final stretch, and our leading man has now found his final four!

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Grant's warp-speed season of The Bachelor has somehow entered the final stretch, and our leading man has now found his final four!

Grant and Juliana (l.) spent their one-on-one in a lavish Scottish castle. © Disney/Anne Marie Fox Monday's episode brought the gang to Scotland, where host Jesse Palmer revealed that this week would not feature any date roses – leaving Grant to reveal all four of his picks for hometowns at the rose ceremony. Juliana kicked things off with her first one-on-one date, which consisted of a Bridgerton-esque day spent at a local castle. Over dinner, Juliana opened up about her family life, revealing that someone close to her struggled with addiction. The story hit home for Grant, whose father faced a similar battle with addiction. Juliana clearly has plenty in common with the 31-year-old, as both even described themselves as "lone wolves" when it comes to handling the challenges life has thrown at them. The 28-year-old revealed she "could be falling in love" with Grant after the date, but as per this week's rules, she did not receive a rose on the date. Next, Alexe, Carolina, Dina, Sarafeina, and Zoe were all named to the group date roster, confirming Litia as the lucky lady heading on the second one-on-one.

Carolina pulls focus... again

Grant took his ladies to play some traditional Scottish games for Monday night's group date. © Disney/Anne Marie Fox Zoe was understandably frustrated by Grant's picks for the date, as she is the only contestant remaining not to have had any solo time with him. Nevertheless, she put on a brave face and tried to be as enthusiastic as she could on their Scottish games-themed date. The same, however, could not be said for Carolina. Like last week, the 28-year-old pulled focus from the others – this time by dramatically sitting off to the side as the group played the games. Grant eventually walked over to her to see what was going on, to which Carolina claimed she was struggling to watch him make "stronger connections" with the other women. He assured her that she was one of those strong connections, but before their chat was over, it began to rain – signaling an end to the games. This led many of the other ladies to resent Carolina for again taking so much of Grant's attention, with Dina leading the criticism and accusing her of not caring about anyone but herself. Carolina was unapologetic about her behavior, but Dina took her concerns straight to Grant, who began to question Carolina's character.

Litia drops a bombshell

Litia (r.) opened up about her Mormon faith during her one-on-one with Grant. © Disney/Anne Marie Fox On Litia's date, she and Grant enjoyed some of Edinburgh's favorite pastimes like bagpipes and whiskey tasting. There was plenty of marriage talk – courtesy of some local nosy knitters – but when the two sat down for dinner, Litia dropped a bit of a bombshell that could throw those dreams into question. The 31-year-old revealed that she is a Mormon and has never dated outside of the religion. Litia added that she wants her faith to be a part of her marriage, and while Grant doesn't share the same religion, he does prioritize God and expressed confidence that the two could figure out a way to make it work as husband and wife. Finally, it was time for the all-important rose ceremony, but before Grant could reveal his picks, Carolina asked to pull Dina aside.

Who are Grant's final four?

Carolina admitted she didn't understand what exactly went wrong in their friendship, but she seemed focused on mending fences as she owned up to "messing up" on the group dates. Dina was receptive to her words, and they ultimately shared a hug before heading back to the ceremony. There, Grant revealed that his final four would be Dina, Juliana, Litia, and Zoe. Yep, after all of that, Carolina had to pack her bags, along with Grant's first impression rose recipient, Alexe, and Sarafiena.