Golden Bachelor: Gerry Turner makes heartbreaking choice ahead of hometowns
Los Angeles, California - With The Golden Bachelor coming down to the wire, Gerry Turner was forced to make one of the toughest cuts of the season ahead of the highly-anticipated hometown dates.
Thursday's episode of the newest Bachelor spin-off began with Faith scoring a coveted one-on-one date with Gerry.
Since scoring the first impression rose, Faith has wondered whether her connection with Gerry was still that strong, and, thankfully, their high-flying helicopter date proved just that.
Despite concerns on both sides, a heart-to-heart proved that their bond was indeed worth exploring further, and Gerry awarded her the first hometown rose.
Faith then dropped the bomb that she was "falling" for Gerry in her confessional, while the bachelor admitted she could be "the one." Oh là là!
Back at the mansion, Faith worried about sparking another Teresa/Kathy-esque feud as she spilled the details about their swoon-worthy date. Despite being given permission to share, Ellen said in her confessional that Faith's hot tub story was too far. What's a girl gonna do?
Next up was the group date with Teresa, Ellen, Susan, Sandra, and Leslie, where Gerry hoped to heal his inner child with a trip to Santa Monica Pier.
Gerry Turner postpones date rose as he struggles with elimination
Amid some group activities, Gerry made sure to share alone time with each of the contestants.
He chatted with Teresa first, who told him outright that she was in love with him. In trademark Bachelor style, he did not say it back but did confirm he has pretty strong feelings for her anyway.
With Leslie, Gerry adorably recalled waking up in the middle of the night and laughing about their ATV date, but she grew emotional as she admitted that she was thrown by how intense her feelings were for him.
Gerry also spent time with Ellen, with the duo sharing another sweet moment on a roller coaster. In her confessional, she said that the exchange made her feel "secure but afraid" as she admitted she may already be in love with him. No pressure, Gerry!
At the end of the date, Gerry's torn heart led him to opt out of giving out a group date rose, instead choosing to save it for the rose ceremony.
Who will be going on The Golden Bachelor's hometown dates?
In a twist, The Golden Bachelor will only have three hometown dates, not the usual four, so the rose ceremony proved extra cutthroat.
With Faith already holding a date rose, Gerry offered a rose to Leslie before selecting Teresa as his final hometown date, marking the end of the road for Ellen, Susan, and Sandra.
The Golden Bachelor will return for hometown dates on November 2 at 8 PM ET on ABC.
Cover photo: Collage: Disney/John Fleenor