Golden Bachelor: Gerry Turner makes heartbreaking choice ahead of hometowns

Los Angeles, California - With The Golden Bachelor coming down to the wire, Gerry Turner was forced to make one of the toughest cuts of the season ahead of the highly-anticipated hometown dates.

The Golden Bachelor Week 5 saw a brutal elimination ahead of the season's hometown dates. © Collage: Disney/John Fleenor

Thursday's episode of the newest Bachelor spin-off began with Faith scoring a coveted one-on-one date with Gerry.

Since scoring the first impression rose, Faith has wondered whether her connection with Gerry was still that strong, and, thankfully, their high-flying helicopter date proved just that.

Despite concerns on both sides, a heart-to-heart proved that their bond was indeed worth exploring further, and Gerry awarded her the first hometown rose.

Faith then dropped the bomb that she was "falling" for Gerry in her confessional, while the bachelor admitted she could be "the one." Oh là là!

Back at the mansion, Faith worried about sparking another Teresa/Kathy-esque feud as she spilled the details about their swoon-worthy date. Despite being given permission to share, Ellen said in her confessional that Faith's hot tub story was too far. What's a girl gonna do?

Next up was the group date with Teresa, Ellen, Susan, Sandra, and Leslie, where Gerry hoped to heal his inner child with a trip to Santa Monica Pier.