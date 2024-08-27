The Bachelorette: Fantasy suites reveal a messy love triangle for Jenn!

Jenn's journey on The Bachelorette has reached the point of the overnight dates, which saw her true feelings for her remaining suitors come to light.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - It's the most magical time of year...fantasy suites week on The Bachelorette, that is!

Jenn's (r.) journey on The Bachelorette has reached the point of the overnight dates, which saw her true feelings for her remaining suitors come to light. © Disney/John Fleenor Monday's episode kicked off with an early peek at the evening's conclusion, which saw Devin grabbling with his seemingly unrequited feelings for Jenn. With Devin having dropped the L-bomb during hometowns, our Bachelorette still hasn't returned the favor – something that Devin sincerely hoped might change during their overnight date. Jenn confirmed in her confessional that, at this point, she was not in love with Devin, but she could see herself getting there. So, when he said it to her once again during their date, she told him that she was "on the way there," and while Devin played it off well in the moment, he made it clear in his confessional that he was disappointed. Still, the two enjoyed a romantic dinner followed by a very special overnight while Jenn boldly declared that he was better than his celebrity look-alike Pete Davidson "in every way," if you catch her drift! Next up was Jonathon, who headed to a waterfall with Jenn before the pair sat down for their dinner date.

Jonathon and Jenn discuss a future together

Jonathon (r.) and Jenn shared a sweet conversation about their hopes for the future during their fantasy suite date. © Disney/John Fleenor Over their meal, Jonathon made his vision of a future with Jenn clear as he shared his excitement about their potential family together and even said he'd love to learn Vietnamese to be closer to her loved ones. The green flags just kept coming as the two opened up about their respective struggles with identity while growing up, and they ultimately sealed the deal with a romantic overnight. Before we could catch up with Marcus, we got another peek at Devin, who was seemingly unraveling at the fact that Jenn may have feelings for the other men – despite that being the literal premise of the show. Anyway! Marcus appeared to be in the same headspace he was after hometowns – notably not in love with Jenn yet. While he certainly wants to get there, the pressure seemed to be getting to him as he confessed that the show's timeline just might be too tough for him. (Sure, that or his emotional unavailability!) Over dinner, Marcus told Jenn directly that he was in love yet, but Jenn got candid and dropped a bombshell of her own as she said she, however, was in love with him.

Jenn is in love with Marcus – but he isn't there yet

Marcus (r.) said he wasn't in love with Jenn yet, but our Bachelorette doesn't feeling same way. © Disney Despite the mismatched admissions, the pair shared an overall positive overnight date, and Jenn still seemed to feel confident about their potential. Jumping back to Devin, the 28-year-old was treated to a one-on-one with host Jesse Palmer, where he admitted that Jenn's lack of reciprocation was making him consider leaving the show. Jesse attempted to dissuade Devin by reminding him that there wasn't really much time left to grapple with – there's only one episode to go, Devin! – but he remained undeterred and headed straight to Jenn's room. Unfortunately, that was where we were left hanging, as their conversation was set to be revealed during Tuesday's episode as part of a Bachelor Nation double feature.