The Bachelorette: Jenn's hometown dates put romances under scrutiny

The hometown era has arrived on The Bachelorette, and with fantasy suites on the horizon, Jenn and her men delved deeper than ever before.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California

Devin (l.) kicked off Monday's hometown dates by bringing Jenn to Houston, Texas. © Screenshot/Instagram/@bacheloretteabc Monday's episode kicked off in Houston, Texas, where Jenn reunited with Devin for a quick "love run" with his closest pals. Jenn then headed to meet his family, which included his parents, grandparents, and brother. In a private chat, Devin confessed to his dad that he was in love with Jenn but was afraid to tell her quite yet – particularly because he wouldn't want her to turn around and say the same to another of the remaining men. Speaking with his mom, Jenn again shared that she was officially "falling" for Devin, but in his chat with mom Jennifer, he again affirmed that he was already in love. After taking in some maternal advice, Devin worked up the courage to tell Jenn he loved her, but, being the good Bachelorette she is, Jenn kept her response within the traditional boundaries and instead said she was "falling so hard" for him. Next up was Jeremy, who, somehow, is still here!

Jeremy faces scrutiny as Jonathon takes the leap

Jonathon (l.) told Jenn he was falling for her after their hometown date. © Screenshot/Instagram/@bacheloretteabc Inexplicably, the two began their Connecticut adventures by cosplaying as grocery store clerks before sharing a lobster roll. After an accidental run-in with Jeremy's aunt at that very grocery store, Jenn was introduced to the full family. It became obvious rather quickly that the two don't share quite as deep a connection as the other pairings, and Jeremy faced a pretty intense grilling from his loved ones about it, as they all seemed convinced he just wasn't ready for an engagement to her. Still, the pair was able to weather the storm fairly well, but the cracks re-emerged when Jeremy admitted he was "falling" for Jenn, and she didn't return the sentiment. Hopping a flight to Cali, Jenn then caught up with Jonathon and his family. Jonathon's brother came in hot, asking Jenn directly about her connections with the other men, while his mom was swiftly won over by her charm. By the end, Jonathon's family pushed him to get vulnerable with Jenn despite his fears of another heartbreak, and he ultimately confessed that he was falling for her.

Who are Jenn's final three on season 21 of The Bachelorette?

Jenn Tran has narrowed her suitor pool down to three, with fantasy suites on the horizon. © Disney/John Fleenor Finally, it was time to see Marcus in Washington. He revealed that his parents would not be there, but Jenn had the chance to meet his sister, Gabby, and plenty of close friends. Jenn turned to Gabby to get some insight into the walls Marcus had put up, and she grew emotional as she admitted her uncertainty about how he felt. Gabby gave Marcus an extra kick to be open with Jenn about his emotions, and he took the leap by the end, also dropping the F-bomb... "falling," that is! As Jenn confirmed she felt the same, the hometowns came to a close, sending things back to LA for the anticipated rose ceremony. But first, Bachelor Nation was treated to an unexpected boy's night at a local bar, where the quartet dished on their respective dates. The mood took a turn as Marcus admitted there was still more that he needed from the relationship to feel ready to propose – a sentiment clearly not shared by the others. Alas, Jenn is confident enough to explore her connection with Marcus further, ultimately sending Jeremy packing.