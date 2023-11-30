Kim Kardashian says family "scammed" the system: "We aren't supposed to be here"
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian revealed that she's actually surprised about her family's success on the season finale of The Kardashians!
Thursday's episode of the reality TV series highlighted Scott Disick's 40th birthday dinner.
And while the Kardashian-Jenners, sans Kourtney, gathered to celebrate Lord Disick, Kim reminisced on how long Kourt's baby daddy has been around the famous clan.
When Scott noted how far the aspiring lawyer had come, Kim told the group, "Guys, we scammed the system. We did it! Whatever it is, we figured it out and did it! We put in some hard work."
In her confessional — or should we say, "konfessional" — the SKIMs mogul added, "Scott's my motivator. He'll always say, 'God, can you believe you did it?' And I'm like, 'I can't, this is crazy.' We aren't supposed to be here, like how did we get in this cool party?
"We weren't the cool kids; how did we do it?"
Kim Kardashian talks "intense" American Horror Story role
Meanwhile, Kim spent the majority of the episode filming her American Horror Story role, where she played the villainous PR agent Siobhan.
The busy beauty magnate also confessed her insecurity over taking on the part, which did spark some backlash from fans upon its announcement.
"This is not like some little cameo, this is like a serious role I'm in," Kim explained. "That's the one thing I'm just insecure about."
Despite her misgivings, Kim went on to nail the role and earned praise from many fans for her performance!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media