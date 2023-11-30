Kourtney Kardashian says she "forgot" to tell Kardashians about pregnancy reveal

Kourtney Kardashian apparently forgot to invite her family to her Blink-182 pregnancy reveal. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media

On Thursday's finale of Season 4 of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old shared that her epic pregnancy reveal at Travis Barker's Blink-182 concert in June was apparently sans the Kar-Jenners.

According to Khloé Kardashian, momager Kris Jenner found out about the moment via the news and "wasn't very happy" about it.

Kris explained, "I opened up my eyes and right in front of me, because we had left the TV on the night before, and woke up really early in the morning to see Kourtney holding a sign and I thought I was being punked."

"I'm like, 'Did somebody put this up?' Then I realized it was ABC News. I knew she was pregnant. I just didn't know she was going to announce it."

