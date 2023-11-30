Kourtney Kardashian says she "forgot" to tell Kardashians about pregnancy reveal
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian's iconic pregnancy reveal brought a little drama to the Kardashian-Jenner clan!
On Thursday's finale of Season 4 of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old shared that her epic pregnancy reveal at Travis Barker's Blink-182 concert in June was apparently sans the Kar-Jenners.
According to Khloé Kardashian, momager Kris Jenner found out about the moment via the news and "wasn't very happy" about it.
Kris explained, "I opened up my eyes and right in front of me, because we had left the TV on the night before, and woke up really early in the morning to see Kourtney holding a sign and I thought I was being punked."
"I'm like, 'Did somebody put this up?' Then I realized it was ABC News. I knew she was pregnant. I just didn't know she was going to announce it."
Kourtney Kardashian says pregnancy reveal was just about her and Travis Barker
Khloé further dished that Kris was hurt Kourtney "forgot" to include her family.
"She forgot she had a family," Kris joked, to which Kourtney replied, "That's what pregnancy brain does. It's wild how that happens."
The Lemme founder distanced herself from her family this season due to her explosive drama with Kim Kardashian over wedding details, which could've also factored into Kourt's decision.
Kourtney added, "It just truly was our way to tell the world and it was about me and Travis, not about anything else."
Later in the episode, Kravis showed their baby gender reveal, which Kris also found out about the day before.
Kourtney and Travis welcomed their baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker earlier this month.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media