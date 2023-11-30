Kourtney Kardashian says she "forgot" to tell Kardashians about pregnancy reveal

Apparently, Kris Jenner learning about Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy reveal wasn't a small thing as the Poosh owner forget to invite family.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian's iconic pregnancy reveal brought a little drama to the Kardashian-Jenner clan!

Kourtney Kardashian apparently forgot to invite her family to her Blink-182 pregnancy reveal.
Kourtney Kardashian apparently forgot to invite her family to her Blink-182 pregnancy reveal.  © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media

On Thursday's finale of Season 4 of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old shared that her epic pregnancy reveal at Travis Barker's Blink-182 concert in June was apparently sans the Kar-Jenners.

According to Khloé Kardashian, momager Kris Jenner found out about the moment via the news and "wasn't very happy" about it.

Kris explained, "I opened up my eyes and right in front of me, because we had left the TV on the night before, and woke up really early in the morning to see Kourtney holding a sign and I thought I was being punked."

Taylor Swift gets sweet shout-out from Travis Kelce in new podcast episode
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift gets sweet shout-out from Travis Kelce in new podcast episode

"I'm like, 'Did somebody put this up?' Then I realized it was ABC News. I knew she was pregnant. I just didn't know she was going to announce it."

Kourtney Kardashian says pregnancy reveal was just about her and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian explained that her decision to reveal her pregnancy without telling her family was what she and Travis Barker (l) wanted.
Kourtney Kardashian explained that her decision to reveal her pregnancy without telling her family was what she and Travis Barker (l) wanted.  © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

Khloé further dished that Kris was hurt Kourtney "forgot" to include her family.

"She forgot she had a family," Kris joked, to which Kourtney replied, "That's what pregnancy brain does. It's wild how that happens."

The Lemme founder distanced herself from her family this season due to her explosive drama with Kim Kardashian over wedding details, which could've also factored into Kourt's decision.

Olivia Rodrigo reveals the surprising movie she "can't stop thinking about"
Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo reveals the surprising movie she "can't stop thinking about"

Kourtney added, "It just truly was our way to tell the world and it was about me and Travis, not about anything else."

Later in the episode, Kravis showed their baby gender reveal, which Kris also found out about the day before.

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker earlier this month.

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media

More on Kourtney Kardashian: