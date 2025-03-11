Trump's The Apprentice rides high on charts in return to streaming

Los Angeles, California - Re-runs of The Apprentice, the reality TV show that propelled Donald Trump into the US national consciousness, were riding high on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday, the day after they hit the platform.

The decision to air the program is the latest step in a growing detente between Trump and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose relationship had previously been prickly.

The first season of The Apprentice became available on the platform on Monday and by Tuesday was being advertised on the landing page, where it was showing as "#6 in the US."

Amazon said new seasons would become available every week until the seventh season, which will hit the platform in April.

In a statement released by Amazon, Trump welcomed the return of the show – of which he was a producer and, therefore, likely to gain residual revenue from re-runs.

"I look forward to watching this show myself – such great memories, and so much fun, but most importantly, it was a learning experience for all of us!" the statement said.

It comes after the streaming giant announced it would air a behind-the-scenes documentary about First Lady Melania Trump, and after Bezos was granted a front-row seat to the presidential inauguration in the wake of a $1 million donation.

Bezos has also sought to rein in his Washington Post newspaper, ordering its opinion section not to run columns opposed to "personal liberties and free markets."

While Trump was already a known quantity in New York celebrity circles in the 1980s and 1990s, The Apprentice catapulted him to broader national fame when it began airing in 2004.