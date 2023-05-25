Gabby Petito's parents gain access to Brian Laundrie's "burn after reading" letter as Roberta responds

Sarasota County, Florida - Despite the wishes of Brian Laundrie's parents, the "burn after reading" letter written by Roberta Laundrie was turned over to Gabby Petito's family, and it's on the eerie side.

Gabby Petito's (r.) parents gained access to Roberta Laundrie's "burn after reading" letter amid their ongoing lawsuit, and it's eerie. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & ZUMA Wire

Attorneys representing Petito's parents and those representing the Laundries battled it out in a Sarasota County court on Wednesday over whether the seemingly ominous letter is relevant to the Petito family's lawsuit against Brian's parents and their former attorney, per CNN.

The undated letter, which was inside an envelope with Brian's name on it and the phrase "burn after reading", includes references to getting a shovel and burying a body. It was recovered from Brian's backpack, which was located near where his remains were found in October 2021.

The Petito family attorney, Patrick Reilly, told the judge the contents of the letter "are criminal acts, by the way, that Roberta Laundrie has said she would commit."

After a day-long court battle, Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Danielle Brewer determined the letter may be relevant to the case.

Following their day in court, the Petito family's attorney shared photos of Roberta's letter with reporter Brian Entin, who then tweeted the pictures out to his followers.

The letter itself says, "If you’re in jail I will bake a cake with a file in it. If you need to dispose of a body. I will show up with a shovel and garbage bags," amongst other things.

Not only that, but Entin also shared a screenshot of a text message from Roberta regarding her handwritten letter.