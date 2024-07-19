Keith Edmund Gavin executed in Alabama by lethal injection

Atmore, Alabama - A 64-year-old man convicted of the murder of a delivery van driver during a 1998 robbery was executed in Alabama on Thursday, the state Department of Corrections said in a statement.

Keith Edmund Gavin was executed by lethal injection in Atmore, Alabama. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Screenshot/Facebook/Project Hope to Abolish the Death Penalty in Alabama

Keith Edmund Gavin was put to death by lethal injection at a prison in Atmore for the shooting of William Clayton, a 68-year-old father of seven.



Gavin "was pronounced deceased by a physician at 6:32 pm," said the statement, adding that he had received four visitors before being put to death.

There have been 10 executions in the US this year.

Clayton was killed in the town of Centre while withdrawing money from an ATM to take his wife out to dinner, according to court documents.

Gavin, who maintained his innocence throughout court proceedings, was on parole at the time after serving nearly 17 years in prison for a previous murder in Illinois.

Gavin's was the third execution in Alabama this year, with the state also carrying out the first-ever US execution using nitrogen gas.