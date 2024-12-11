Marjorie Taylor Greene says reactions to Luigi Mangione signal far-left "political movement"
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said the left has been praising suspected assassin Luigi Mangione and claimed it may be the start of something dangerous.
On Tuesday, Greene sat down for an interview with Real America News, where she was asked about how social media users have been "praising" Mangione and where she thought such "violence" was coming from.
"I've been watching this unfold, and I believe it's the beginning of a political movement," Greene explained.
"Political movements – they try different tactics... and oftentimes when they're not successful... maybe they're moving to assassinate just one person in order to make the changes they think they want.
"What I'm more concerned about is we've seen the left push for socialized medicine for years, you know? [Vermont Senator] Bernie Sanders had Medicare For All," MTG continued.
"I hope this doesn't turn into where they take this guy they're praising...and make him some sort of hero that they all worship and then pick up the mantra and go after other people," she added.
Mangione was arrested on Monday and is accused of assassinating the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in New York City.
A significant number of users on social media were not quite empathetic to the CEO's death, which many believe is a symptom of how many Americans feel about the country's for-profit healthcare and insurance system.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and others slam the left
There's been a lot of speculation surrounding Mangione's motives, and while they are still being investigated, that hasn't stopped some influential figures from suggesting it was politically driven.
Right-wing commentators Megyn Kelly and Ben Shapiro have both claimed the left sees Mangione as a hero and admonished the other side of the aisle for celebrating murder.
Florida Senator Ted Cruz said in an X post that "Leftism is a mental disease" and said it was "tragic and sick" that he is being "widely celebrated by leftists."
Greene has made a habit of blaming the left for any form of violence while ignoring – or even advocating for – those clearly driven by far-right ideologies, such as the January 6 Capitol riots, an event that resulted in multiple deaths that she has openly celebrated.
Most recently, Greene was the target of a bomb threat, which led to the death of a Georgia woman in a car accident involving one of the officers responding to the threat.
Despite having reported the threat was sent from an email address based in Russia, she has said of the incident, "The left's political violence and intimidation tactics won't stop me from standing up for the American people."
Cover photo: Collage: JEFF SWENSEN & Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP