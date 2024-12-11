Marjorie Taylor Greene says reactions to Luigi Mangione signal far-left "political movement"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said the left has been praising suspected assassin Luigi Mangione and claimed it may be the start of something dangerous.

In a recent interview, Marjorie Taylor Greene argued that assassin Luigi Mangione may trigger a "political movement" on the far left. © Collage: JEFF SWENSEN & Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Greene sat down for an interview with Real America News, where she was asked about how social media users have been "praising" Mangione and where she thought such "violence" was coming from.

"I've been watching this unfold, and I believe it's the beginning of a political movement," Greene explained.

"Political movements – they try different tactics... and oftentimes when they're not successful... maybe they're moving to assassinate just one person in order to make the changes they think they want.

"What I'm more concerned about is we've seen the left push for socialized medicine for years, you know? [Vermont Senator] Bernie Sanders had Medicare For All," MTG continued.

"I hope this doesn't turn into where they take this guy they're praising...and make him some sort of hero that they all worship and then pick up the mantra and go after other people," she added.

Mangione was arrested on Monday and is accused of assassinating the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in New York City.

A significant number of users on social media were not quite empathetic to the CEO's death, which many believe is a symptom of how many Americans feel about the country's for-profit healthcare and insurance system.