Supreme Court greenlights Trump's bid to revoke legal status of over 500,000 migrants

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Friday gave the Trump administration the green light to revoke – for now – the legal status of hundreds of thousands of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The decision puts some 532,000 people who came to the US under a "parole" program launched by former President Joe Biden at risk of deportation.

The parole program allowed entry into the US for two years for up to 30,000 migrants per month from the four countries, which have grim human rights records.

But as President Donald Trump takes a hard line on immigration, his administration has moved to overturn those protections in legal battles that reached all the way to the Supreme Court earlier this month.

The government had asked the Supreme Court to lift a lower court order barring them from ending the humanitarian protections.

The conservative-dominated court – whose order was unsigned and provided no reasoning – granted the administration a stay on that order, while legal battles continue.

Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor dissented, warning of the "devastating consequences" of upending the "lives and livelihoods of nearly half a million noncitizens while their legal claims are pending," according to the document.

"The Court has plainly botched this assessment today," they wrote.