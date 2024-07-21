Risqué "no-shirt trend" has been co-signed by Kim Kardashian, Sabrina Carpenter, and more!

Los Angeles, California - A "no-shirt" fashion statement sweeping through the Hollywood elite is just the latest nude fad to make its way to the mainstream. But which celebs have sported the non-look?

A "no-shirt" fashion statement sweeping through the Hollywood elite is just the latest nude fad to make its way to the mainstream. Celebs like (L-R) Sabrina Carpenter, Katy Perry, Chappell Roan, and Kim Kardashian have been loving the look! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@katyperry, @chappellroan, & @kimkardashian + Screenshots/YouTube/Sabrina Carpenter

No shirt, no shoes – no problem!

Minimalism is one thing, but this is downright none-imalism.

We've been seeing the "no pants" trend popularized by Taylor Swift's Eras Tour costumes for a while, but this latest development is taking things to a whole new level.



Granted, Paris Fashion Week warned us that even more nude looks were in the works, from mesh to lingerie as outerwear and even full-on nudity taking over the runways.

Now celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Sabrina Carpenter have been spotted out and about in their fanciest digs, sans shirt! In the case of Kim and Sabrina, however, they chose to rep the trend with a lingerie top covering up the chest area.

Another rising star, singer Chappell Roan, was seen recently in a similar look with the addition of a sheer mesh top. What do you think... does that count as a shirt, or naw?