How to make pumpkin bread: An easy recipe for Thanksgiving

Pumpkin bread is an easy and healthy recipe to try at home. Here's how to make pumpkin bread from scratch, even if you're vegan or gluten-free.

By Evan Williams

A nice, fresh homemade pumpkin bread is an easy and healthy option for those who want to up their baking game this Thanksgiving. Here's how to make the ultimate pumpkin bread, no matter whether you are vegan, gluten-free, or care-free.

This pumpkin bread recipe is a healthy and delicious treat. © IMAGO / Shotshop One of the best things about a good pumpkin bread recipe is that it's quick, easy, delicious, and surprisingly healthy. This ain't cake, but it may as well be considering how tasty it is, and that it's the perfect thing to fill your belly during those chilly fall months and as a side during Turkey Day. Another fantastic thing about pumpkin bread is that it can be tailored for anyone, even if they are vegan or gluten-free (or both!). Now, you don't have to break the bank with Starbucks' loaf version. Bake your own pumpkin bread, and you will not only be able to customize this snack to your wants and needs, but save money too! Get on this yummy food as we take you through the perfect recipe for fresh pumpkin bread in time for Thanksgiving.

How make easy and healthy pumpkin bread with fresh pumpkin

If you use the right ingredients, pumpkin bread can be both tasty and healthy. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire It's not hard to make pumpkin bread, and it doesn't take too long. Here, we're diving into a similar recipe as one you'd expect from a cake, but with one major difference: there ain't much sugar, and there are vegetables. Shocking, right? A healthy cake, otherwise known as bread. Lifestyle Thanksgiving cocktails: Spice up your Turkey Day with these boozy drinks Here's what you're going to need: An oven, pre-heated to 350°F

A cake tin of your choosing

Baking paper (Optional)

A large bowl (or an electric mixer)

A wooden spoon

Weight scales With only a few pieces of equipment, and similarly few ingredients, you're on track to making delicious pumpkin bread. Here's how.

Quick pumpkin bread recipe | Ingredients

The perfect pumpkin bread that's equally healthy and tasty doesn't require all that much. It's all rather simple, so let's dive straight into the ingredients. Pumpkin bread ingredients: 2 cups self-raising flour

Pumpkin spice mix (cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, ginger)

1 cup of unsalted butter (room temperature)

1 cup of sugar

2 eggs

One whole pumpkin

Salt

Quick pumpkin bread recipe | Instructions

The first thing you'll need to do when making pumpkin bread is prepare the pumpkin itself. After all, you don't want crunchy bread! After that, you'll start making the bread mixture, which is similar to a cake recipe, and then will bake it all together. Let's begin: Step 1: Prepare the pumpkin by chopping off the skin, removing the seeds, and dicing the flesh into cubes. Add salt to some water and bring it up to boil in a large pot.

Hot tip: Put aside the pumpkin seeds, de-shell them, and roast them on a baking sheet int he oven. You can then use these seeds in all sorts of things. We'd recommend garnishing your pumpkin bread with these tasty little nuggets!

Step 2: Boil the pumpkin in the water for 15-20 minutes, or until soft and mushy, but not falling apart. Step 3: Drain out the water so that all that remains in the pot is your pumpkin. Use a potato masher, a wooden spoon, a fork, a food processor, or something else to mush up the pumpkin into a purée. Step 4: In a large mixing bowl, thoroughly mix together the flour (sifted), a pinch of salt, and the pumpkin spices. In a separate bowl, mix together the butter and sugar, as well as the eggs, until light and fluffy (we would recommend using an electric mixer). Step 5: Once the butter and sugar bowl is well combined, add your pumpkin purée. Mix these together, and then combine the dry and wet mixture until thoroughly mixed with no pockets of dry flour. Step 6: Prepare your cake pan by either thoroughly greasing it with butter or oil, or by lining it with baking paper. Once ready, add the pumpkin bread mixture. Step 7: Bake at around 350°F for about 50 minutes to an hour, or until a fork does not emerge wet when inserted into the center of the pumpkin bread. Remember that you should always allow a cake or bread to cook for at least half an hour before slicing into it, or you will find that your delicious creation has collapsed.

How to make pumpkin bread moist

The trick to making your pumpkin bread nice and moist is using lots of real pumpkin, and of course, not overcooking it. Keep the temperature at about 350°F and if you are concerned that it is getting a bit too brown, take the pumpkin bread out and check it out with a skewer or fork (see below). Also, remember to let it rest before you cut into the bread.

Do you know the skewer or fork technique? Insert a skewer, fork, toothpick, or another thin instrument into the center of your bread. Take a look at the item when you remove it. If the device is wet, or bits of bread are clinging to it, then you need to cook it for a little longer. In the case that it's dry, it's probably ready.

How to make gluten free pumpkin bread

Make this pumpkin bread recipe gluten-free by using a gluten-free flour like cornflour or rice flour. There are several other options as well, including the likes of coconut flour, oat flour, almond flour, or something else. Additionally, feel free to mix in a variety of delicious oats, nuts, and seeds to not only fill out your gluten-free mixture, but make it even healthier and tastier.

Important: If you use a different kind of flour, or if you use plain flour instead of self-raising flour, you must use baking powder and baking soda to make sure that the bread rises and doesn't form into a weird, solid biscuit-thing.

Put all kinds of seeds in your pumpkin bread mix to make help make it gluten-free. © IMAGO / Panthermedia

How to make vegan pumpkin bread

To make your pumpkin bread vegan, replace the eggs and butter with unsweetened almond milk and vegetable oil. The most important thing is that you include some kind of binding agent, but also a fat. These two ingredients will do both and will make sure that you have a delicious and moist cake without the need for animal products.

The ultimate pumpkin loaf is quick, easy, and delicious