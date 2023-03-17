How many pints of Guinness are consumed on St. Patrick's Day worldwide?

It's that time of year again! St. Patrick's Day is here, the holiday that turns the whole world green and celebrates Irish music, culture, history, and not least of all, beer ! But just how many pints of Guinness, that most Irish of drinks, is knocked back on this special occasion?

Guinness, the famous Irish stout, is synonymous with s St. Patrick's Day. © Unsplash/Christopher Zapf

Green might be the color that dominates on St. Paddy's day, with everything from outfits to entire rivers trending emerald on March 17 every year.

But the famous "black stuff" is just as crucial to the full Irish experience. Guinness is a centuries-old institution by this point, and it's as synonymous with Ireland as whiskey, shamrocks, and fiddles.

It's no wonder, then, that taps go into overdrive on St. Patrick's Day, as people all over the globe raise a pint – or more likely, several – to good health and good cheer.

But that raises the question: just how many pints exactly are consumed on this day worldwide?

If you've already partaken in a couple yourself, don't worry, we won't make you count. The math has already been done!