Ink addict reveals she stayed home for Mother's Day due to radical tattoos

Kidderminster, UK - Ink addict Melissa "Missy" Sloan is so covered in multicolored tattoos that she decided to stay home on Mother's Day instead of going out and facing the judgmental crowds.

Missy Sloan had to avoid Mother's Day celebrations at restaurants and pubs due to her unique look, which some find confronting. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@melissa.sloan.357284

Sloan has spoken out about her tattoo addiction on many occasions, revealing the challenges that come with being coated in more than 800 tattoos, many self-administered.

After revealing she's been unable to leave the country due to her tattoos, had to avoid Halloween last year, and missed out on back-to-school activities, Missy said she has once again been limited in what she can do with her kids.

This time, she avoided any pubs or restaurants on Mother's Day, as moms across the UK flocked to the streets to celebrate the holiday.

"I wanted to go for a pub meal with my kids, but I can't as I might scare the other customers away," Missy reportedly told What's the Jam.

"People stare at me whenever I leave the house, and they always move out of the way if they pass me in the streets," she explained. "I'm used to it by now, but going out for meals makes it even worse."

Missy has previously shared she gets bad looks on the street and has been told to leave venues due to her unique look, which some find confronting. This has led her to layer on makeup to try to cover up the ink.