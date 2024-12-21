Top 3 most extreme tattoos of 2024

This year has been a year of wild rides and equally wild tattoos. These three tattoos are some of the most extreme and unique to have gone viral this year.

By Evan Williams

There are some extraordinary tattoos that have popped up over the course of 2024, not all of them in traditional places. With these three inkings, you'll see some of the most striking pieces of body art out there.

There have been some pretty insane and intense tattoo jobs this year. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project, Screenshot/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy, & Screenshot/Instagram/@orylan1999 Whatever your views on extreme body modification and tattooing, there will always be something eye-catching about a particularly intense inking. From major transformations like The Black Alien Project to near-blinding eye tattoos, there's nothing that'll shock you once you've seen some of these pieces!

Amber Luke went back for more eye tattoos, despite nearly being blinded by the first ones. © Screenshot/Instagram/@amberluke666

Aussie ink addict tattoos her eyeballs despite nearly going blind from previous attempts

Amber Luke is known for her radical body modifications and extreme selection of body-covering tattoos. She's also known for doing things that are rather, let's just say, unconventional. Despite going temporarily blind a few years ago from a botched eye tattoo job, Luke decided that 2024 was the time to give it another go. This time, she employed the help of @gattoo_moreno, a veteran body modifier, and managed to get them done safely and successfully. "I cannot thank you and your team enough for traveling here to meet me and letting me experience what I deserved 7 years ago," Luke said on social media. "Big blessings, y'all."

British mom reveals X-rated tattoo job – and meets Prime Minister

Becky Holt met former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shortly after her X-rated announcement. © Screenshot/Instagram/@becky_holt__ Becky Holt, known to many as Britain's most tattooed mom, has had one remarkable year, in terms of more than just her tattoo transformation! Mere days before former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was booted out of office, Holt met him during a recording of ITV's This Morning. The awkward exchange was captured on camera and came moments after Holt had revealed one of her most extreme inkings yet – and even offered to show the presenters! Tattoos Joe Jonas reveals cheeky '90s cartoon-inspired thigh tattoos in new video "So where my vagina is," Holt had told the presenters, "It was tattooed right down to the lip, and then you could just see the lip... Do you want to see?"

Machine Gun Kelly's radical tattoo job and vampire fangs

Machine Gun Kelly got more than just a few tattoos this year. © Screenshot/Instagram/@drdanib Few things have brought Machine Gun Kelly more publicity this year than the radical tattoo transformation he undertook towards the beginning of 2024. The Emo Girl singer completely blacked out the top half of his torso, as well as his arms, leaving nothing but a small amount of un-inked skin still visible. To make matters even more radical, MGK decided to get himself a pair of vampire teeth to make the whole thing even more eye catching.