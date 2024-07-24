Black Lives Matter slams Democratic Party for "installing" Kamala Harris without a vote

Washington DC - The Black Lives Matter movement recently criticized the Democratic Party for attempting to replace President Joe Biden with Kamala Harris without allowing voters to have a say.

Black Lives Matter recently released a statement criticizing the Democratic Party for making Kamala Harris the presidential nominee without a vote. © Collage: Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Hans Lucas

On Tuesday, the group issued a statement, accusing the party's elite and billionaire donors of "attempting to manipulate Black voters by anointing" Harris "without a primary vote by the public."

"We do not live in a dictatorship. Delegates are not oligarchs. Any attempt to evade or override the will of voters in our primary system – no matter how historic the candidate – must be condemned," the group wrote.

The statement goes on to point out that the DNC refused to host debates during the primary, which they believe would have allowed Americans to "see the decline" of Biden as early as 2023 and created rules that barred other candidates from being able to get on state ballots.

The group urged the party to "host an informal, virtual snap primary across the country" before the upcoming national convention in August or create a process "that allows for public participation in the nomination process."