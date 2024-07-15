Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams anonymous Democrat for conceding to second Trump term: "Resign!"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out an anonymous Democrat who reportedly told a news outlet that the party was ready for a second Donald Trump term.

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (pictured) criticized an unidentified Democrat who recently said the party was ready for a second Donald Trump term. © IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

On Sunday, AOC shared a post on X that linked to a recent article from Axios where prominent Democrats shared their thoughts on the state of President Joe Biden's re-election campaign following the recent assassination attempt against Trump.

AOC took issue with one particular quote from an unidentified "senior Democrat," who stated, "We've all resigned ourselves to a second Trump presidency."

"If you’re a 'senior Democrat' that feels this way, you should absolutely retire and make space for true leadership that refuses to resign themselves to fascism," AOC wrote in her post.

"This kind of leadership is functionally useless to the American people," she added. "Retire."