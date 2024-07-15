Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams anonymous Democrat for conceding to second Trump term: "Resign!"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out an anonymous Democrat who reportedly told a news outlet that the party was ready for a second Donald Trump term.
On Sunday, AOC shared a post on X that linked to a recent article from Axios where prominent Democrats shared their thoughts on the state of President Joe Biden's re-election campaign following the recent assassination attempt against Trump.
AOC took issue with one particular quote from an unidentified "senior Democrat," who stated, "We've all resigned ourselves to a second Trump presidency."
"If you’re a 'senior Democrat' that feels this way, you should absolutely retire and make space for true leadership that refuses to resign themselves to fascism," AOC wrote in her post.
"This kind of leadership is functionally useless to the American people," she added. "Retire."
Did Donald Trump just secure his re-election chances?
In recent weeks, the Democratic Party has been in turmoil, as multiple party members have called on Biden to drop out of the race over concerns about his age and chances of winning the race.
His allies have conversely argued that the party needs to get behind him now, more than ever, to defeat Trump.
Earlier this month, AOC and fellow Rep. Jim Clyburn held a press conference to announce their continued support of Biden.
AOC told the press that day, "He is not leaving this race... and I support him."
After Trump was wounded during the assassination attempt over the weekend and photos began circulating of the Republican candidate holding up a proud fist with a blood-spattered face, some deemed it the moment Trump secured his chance at re-election – which may explain the quote from the anonymous Democrat.
Both President Biden and Trump have urged voters and officials to "unite" and "cool down" vitriolic rhetoric in the wake of the shooting, as they attempt to maintain civility ahead of the general elections in November.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency