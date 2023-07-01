Supreme Court's ruling spree sparks more outrage at lurch to the right

The Supreme Court's landmark latest rulings on education and the treatment of LGBTQ+ people have left many Americans questioning its impartiality and authority.

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court compounded angst over its lurch to the right this week with landmark rulings on education and the treatment of LGBTQ+ people that have left many Americans questioning its impartiality and authority.

People gathered in front of the White House to protest the Supreme Court's landmark rulings on education and the treatment of LGBTQ+ people. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP "We've got a really conservative court right now," lamented Mina Schultz (37) an activist protesting outside the white marble edifice on Friday.

A majority of Americans like Schultz – particularly those with progressive politics – feel at odds with the powerful institution, which is responsible for deciding society's biggest questions, from the legal status of abortion to the rights of undocumented migrants. Once revered, disaffection with the country's highest court is now at an all-time high, according to multiple polls, a year after its historic decision to end federal protections for abortion access nationwide. "In the end, the conservatives came together in important cases to solidify a conservative and deeply partisan approach to the law," said Susan Liebell, a professor at St Joseph's University in Philadelphia.

Biden says current Supreme Court is "not normal"

US President Joe Biden slammed the Supreme Court as out of touch with the values of American people. © REUTERS The court's conservative majority – six out of nine justices were appointed by Republican presidents – said Thursday the consideration of race and ethnicity in university admissions was unconstitutional.

On Friday it ruled that certain private businesses could refuse service to same-sex couples for religious reasons, and then the justices struck down President Joe Biden's student debt relief program. "This is not a normal court," an exasperated Biden told reporters on Thursday.

In an interview with MSNBC, he said: "Its value system is different, and its respect for institutions is different." Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, agreed that the latest controversial decisions demonstrated the conservative majority inserting itself into the "culture wars" polarizing America. "It's difficult to see how that's going to change," he told AFP.

Court wracked by scandals

Justice Clarence Thomas has faced accusations of corruption after his ties to a Republican billionaire donor were exposed. © OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP The strongest criticism, though, has come from inside the court itself.

"The six unelected members of today's majority upend the status quo based on their policy preferences about what race in America should be like, but is not, and their preferences for a veneer of colorblindness in a society where race has always mattered and continues to matter in fact and in law," wrote Justice Sonia Sotomayor in a scathing dissent on behalf of the three progressives. A series of scandalous revelations about the largesse accepted by certain justices, all of whom are appointed for life, has recently raised further questions about the court. The court's most conservative member, Clarence Thomas, was found to have accepted luxury holidays over a period of decades from a billionaire known for his donations to Republican causes. "The hypocrisy is clear: as justices accept lavish, six-figure gifts, they don't dare to help Americans saddled with student loan debt, instead siding with the powerful, big-monied interests," said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Biden backs down from attempts at reforming SCOTUS

Calls to expand the Supreme Court to counter its conservative supermajority are growing. © OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP Each controversial decision by the court is accompanied by the same calls for reform – either by increasing the number of judges or by limiting the length of their terms.

"We need judicial reform," said progressive lawmaker Katie Porter. But such profound change, opposed by conservatives, appears unlikely, as Republicans run the House of Representatives and Democrats need the support of at least nine Republicans in the Senate to pass most legislation in any case. Even an initially open-minded Biden, who launched a commission in 2021 to study possible reform of the court, has come out against tinkering with the make-up of the bench.