Phone calls, pizza, and Howard University apparel: How Biden passed the torch to Harris

Washington DC - The end for President Joe Biden's election hopes was quick and shrouded in almost total secrecy – but his VP, Kamala Harris , was ready. Here's how a crazy 24 hours in US politics unfolded.

President Joe Biden kept his VP, Kamala Harris, up to speed during a whirlwind 24 hours that led to his dropping out of the White House race. © REUTERS

Isolated in his Delaware beach house with Covid, Biden made the historic announcement that he was dropping out of the White House race in a statement on social media at 1:46 PM on Sunday.



That was just one minute after he held a video call with stunned staff and two days after his team insisted he was looking forward to returning to the campaign trail.

An image of an angry, stubborn Biden emerged. Hunkered down far from Washington, he wavered as his former allies came out one by one to say he must drop out following his disastrous debate performance less than a month earlier.

Biden reportedly discussed his decision only with his family and closest aides in a series of meetings on Saturday, which came after new polling data made it clear he had no path to beating Republican Donald Trump.

But when the call was made to pass the torch, he made sure his vice president was in the loop.

"On Sunday morning, Vice President Harris had multiple phone conversations with the President prior to his announcement that he would not be seeking reelection and would instead endorse her," a person familiar with events told AFP.

It was a momentous revelation, even in a job that revolves around being a heartbeat away from the presidency.

The 59-year-old former prosecutor, America's first Black, female and South Asian vice president, was being backed by Biden to be the country's president.