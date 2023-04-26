Bernie Sanders reveals his position on Biden's reelection run
Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders has put to rest any rumors he may run for president again in 2024 and instead endorsed incumbent Joe Biden for reelection.
"The last thing this country needs is a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue who is going to try to undermine American democracy or take away a woman’s right to choose, or not address the crisis of gun violence, or racism, sexism or homophobia," Sanders said in an interview with the Associated Press. "So, I’m in to do what I can to make sure that the president is reelected."
Biden announced his 2024 bid on Tuesday morning in a three-minute video message, joining a Democratic primary field that already includes progressive challenger Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., of Kennedy family fame.
"People will do what they want to do," Sanders said of other declared and potential primary challengers to Biden.
"I think Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee. And my job, and I think the progressive movement’s job, is to make certain that he stands up and fights for the working class of this country and does not take anything for granted."
Bernie Sanders faces criticism for endorsing Joe Biden
Sanders has faced criticism from his own base and from the left for his early endorsement of Biden.
"There's a world in which an independent leftist Senator would withhold his endorsement for a presidential candidate in exchange for some meaningful concessions. Perhaps a Democratic party debate. I wish we lived in that world," tweeted Briahna Joy Gray, who served as Sanders' national press secretary during his 2020 campaign.
One thing is clear: the Vermont senator doesn't seem likely to run for the White House again.
"Running for president was a wonderful privilege," he said. "I enjoyed it very much and I hope we had some impact on the nature of American politics. But right now, my job is to do what I can as chairman of the [Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions] committee, to see Biden gets reelected and to see what I can do to help transform policy in America to help protect the needs of workers."
As far as what role Sanders will play in Biden's reelection campaign, that remains to be seen.
