Bernie Sanders reveals his position on Biden's reelection run

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders has put to rest any rumors he may run for president again in 2024 and instead endorsed incumbent Joe Biden for reelection.

Senator Bernie Sanders (l.) announced his endorsement of Joe Biden the same day the incumbent president launched his reelection campaign. © Collage: Jim Vondruska / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & JIM WATSON / AFP

"The last thing this country needs is a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue who is going to try to undermine American democracy or take away a woman’s right to choose, or not address the crisis of gun violence, or racism, sexism or homophobia," Sanders said in an interview with the Associated Press. "So, I’m in to do what I can to make sure that the president is reelected."

Biden announced his 2024 bid on Tuesday morning in a three-minute video message, joining a Democratic primary field that already includes progressive challenger Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., of Kennedy family fame.

"People will do what they want to do," Sanders said of other declared and potential primary challengers to Biden.

"I think Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee. And my job, and I think the progressive movement’s job, is to make certain that he stands up and fights for the working class of this country and does not take anything for granted."