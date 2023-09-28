Biden's 2024 challengers react to his autoworkers picket line appearance

Detroit, Michigan - Joe Biden made history this week by becoming the first sitting president to visit a picket line, but several of his 2024 challengers are demanding the president do more to protect workers from greedy bosses.

Presidential candidates Cornel West (l.) of the Green Party and Claudia De la Cruz of the Party for Socialism and Liberation are demanding more than "symbolic gestures" in support of the UAW strike. © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto & Claudia De la Cruz for President

President Joe Biden donned a United Auto Workers (UAW) baseball cap and traveled to Detroit on Tuesday to express his support for the union's Stand Up strike against the Big Three carmakers: Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.

Though the president's action was historic, his political challengers from the left say it is not enough to guarantee the basic rights and dignity of striking workers.

Speaking from a UAW picket line, Green Party presidential candidate Cornel West said, "I can't stand bosses. I can't stand profit-obsessed owners that treat workers as if they're less than human."

"I know the president was here yesterday, and symbolic gestures, you know, they're empty if you don't follow through," West continued. "He broke the back of railway workers' strikes. Already he's been rationalizing corporate greed for the last 35 years. So, it's nice for him to come and say some words and things, but we need more than pretty words."

"You've got to follow through because we're talking about issues of life and death. We're talking about issues of dignity. And we're talking about issues of benefits and wages because the workers have been ripped off."

Claudia De la Cruz, presidential candidate for the Party for Socialism and Liberation, also called out Biden's appearance as mere lip service, referring to the president's picket-line visit as "minimal effort and mediocre."

"It would make more sense to create a society where workers have control of what they produce and dignified working conditions," she wrote on X.