Charlamagne tha God accuses Vivek Ramaswamy of lying about DOGE exit: "I don't believe you"
Cincinnati, Ohio - MAGA Republican Vivek Ramaswamy recently shared why he no longer works for President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but radio host Charlamagne tha God isn't buying it.
On Tuesday, Ramaswamy sat down for an interview with the popular radio show The Breakfast Club, during which Charlamagne asked him if the rumors were true that he was pushed out of running DOGE alongside Trump's top advisor Elon Musk.
Ramaswamy responded with a long-winded answer, explaining that DOGE became a "slightly different vision from where we started to where we landed" as it evolved into "a technology project."
"So Elon and I were on good terms, good personal relationship, slightly different approaches to the project," Ramaswamy said. "And what he and I both concluded – and I think this is right – is given my focus on law, on legislation, the right way to realize my vision is through elected office, so that's what I'm gonna be pursuing."
Charlamange pushed back, noting a report that claimed he was let go because he was having issues with Musk.
Ramaswamy reiterated that the decision for him to run for politics was "mutual," adding it's "a good thing" that they will be able to "collaborate, divide, and conquer."
"I hear you, Vivek – I don't believe you," Charlamange boldly responded. "I think you either got pushed out, or you know that it's going to implode. I think that you know Elon is going to crash and burn."
Vivek Ramaswamy stands by MAGA despite DOGE exit
Back in November, Trump tapped Musk and Ramaswamy to lead the department, which will be tasked with slashing regulations and wasteful government spending.
But Ramaswamy soon sparked outrage among Trump's MAGA base after he brutally criticized American culture and defended H-1B visas the following month.
A few weeks later, Ramaswamy announced his departure from DOGE as he aims to run for governor of Ohio, but a report claimed he was pushed out over backlash to his remarks as well as a failing relationship with Musk, with a source telling Politico that "everyone wants him out of Mar-a-Lago, out of DC."
Despite the rumors, Ramaswamy has insisted his relationships with MAGA, Trump, and Musk are still good, and he refuses to say anything disparaging about them.
During the interview, Ramaswamy stood by his controversial remarks, arguing, "I'd rather speak hard truths" than "saying what you're supposed to say."
Cover photo: Collage: Derek White & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP