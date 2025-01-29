Charlamagne tha God accuses Vivek Ramaswamy of lying about DOGE exit: "I don't believe you"

Cincinnati, Ohio - MAGA Republican Vivek Ramaswamy recently shared why he no longer works for President Donald Trump 's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but radio host Charlamagne tha God isn't buying it.

During a recent interview, radio host Charlamagne tha God (l.) accused MAGA Republican Vivek Ramaswamy of lying about why he is no longer with DOGE. © Collage: Derek White & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Ramaswamy sat down for an interview with the popular radio show The Breakfast Club, during which Charlamagne asked him if the rumors were true that he was pushed out of running DOGE alongside Trump's top advisor Elon Musk.

Ramaswamy responded with a long-winded answer, explaining that DOGE became a "slightly different vision from where we started to where we landed" as it evolved into "a technology project."

"So Elon and I were on good terms, good personal relationship, slightly different approaches to the project," Ramaswamy said. "And what he and I both concluded – and I think this is right – is given my focus on law, on legislation, the right way to realize my vision is through elected office, so that's what I'm gonna be pursuing."

Charlamange pushed back, noting a report that claimed he was let go because he was having issues with Musk.

Ramaswamy reiterated that the decision for him to run for politics was "mutual," adding it's "a good thing" that they will be able to "collaborate, divide, and conquer."

"I hear you, Vivek – I don't believe you," Charlamange boldly responded. "I think you either got pushed out, or you know that it's going to implode. I think that you know Elon is going to crash and burn."