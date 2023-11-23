Democratic Senate candidate says pro-Israel donor offered him millions to primary Rashida Tlaib
Detroit, Michigan - Democratic candidate for US Senate Hill Harper was reportedly offered $20 million by a big-money donor to drop out of the race and instead launch a challenge to Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.
"I didn't intend for a private phone call to turn public. But now that it has, here's the truth," Harper wrote on X on Wednesday.
"One of AIPAC's biggest donors offered $20m if I dropped out of the U.S. Senate race to run against Rashida Tlaib," he continued. "I said no. I won't be bossed, bullied, or bought."
Politico reported the October 16 offer and named Michigan businessman Linden Nelson, who has past ties to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), as the donor.
Harper is taking on US Representative Elissa Slotkin in the 2024 Democratic primary to replace retiring Senator Debbie Stabenow. The former CSI: NY actor and SAG-AFTRA union member supports universal health care, minimum wage increases, reproductive freedom for all, and comprehensive criminal justice reform, as well as a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.
AIPAC has denied that Nelson was acting on the group's behalf in reaching out to Harper.
AIPAC gears up to spend big in 2024
AIPAC has a history of spending big to defeat progressive women of color in races around the country.
The pro-Israel lobby group is reportedly prepared to invest $100 million in the 2024 election cycle and is aiming to eject the Squad, including Rashida Tlaib.
AIPAC-backed challengers have already come forward to take on Representatives Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, Summer Lee, and Ilhan Omar.
Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, was censured in the House earlier this month for her use of the slogan "From the River to the Sea," which has a contested meaning.
The Michigan Democrat is one of 18 co-sponsors of the H.Res. 786 calling for an immediate ceasefire in Israel's assault on Gaza.
Cover photo: Collage: JEMAL COUNTESS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ANNA MONEYMAKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP