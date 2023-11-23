Democratic Senate candidate says pro-Israel donor offered him millions to primary Rashida Tlaib

Detroit, Michigan - Democratic candidate for US Senate Hill Harper was reportedly offered $20 million by a big-money donor to drop out of the race and instead launch a challenge to Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

US Senate candidate Hill Harper was reportedly offered $20 million by a pro-Israel megadonor to launch a primary challenge to Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. © Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I didn't intend for a private phone call to turn public. But now that it has, here's the truth," Harper wrote on X on Wednesday.

"One of AIPAC's biggest donors offered $20m if I dropped out of the U.S. Senate race to run against Rashida Tlaib," he continued. "I said no. I won't be bossed, bullied, or bought."

Politico reported the October 16 offer and named Michigan businessman Linden Nelson, who has past ties to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), as the donor.

Harper is taking on US Representative Elissa Slotkin in the 2024 Democratic primary to replace retiring Senator Debbie Stabenow. The former CSI: NY actor and SAG-AFTRA union member supports universal health care, minimum wage increases, reproductive freedom for all, and comprehensive criminal justice reform, as well as a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

AIPAC has denied that Nelson was acting on the group's behalf in reaching out to Harper.