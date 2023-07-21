Democrats attempt to censure Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in tense hearing on censorship

Washington DC - Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. got into it with a fellow Democrat during a tense hearing with the House of Representatives.

During a hearing on Thursday, House Democrats attempted to censor Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as he was about to give testimony on government censorship. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, the Republican-led House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government invited Kennedy and other victims of government censorship to testify during a scheduled hearing.

Before RFK spoke, Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz requested an executive session to discuss RFK's pushed conspiracy theories regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

In recent comments, RFK said the virus was "ethnically targeted" and claimed Chinese and Jewish people are most immune.

Wasserman described his words as "despicable" and argued they violated House rules regarding the defamation or degrading of others.

"You are slandering me incorrectly," RFK angrily responded, pointing his finger at the representative. "What you're saying is dishonest." Wasserman's motion was voted down by the committee 10-8 due to its Republican majority. Some Democrats stated "no to hate speech" while voting in favor of the motion.

RFK went on to begin his testimony by bashing his fellow Democrats for attempting to censor him, which he says is "antithetical to our party," and argued that "trusting experts... is a function of religion and totalitarianism, and it does not make for a healthier population."

He also pointed out that he has "never uttered a phrase that was either racist or antisemetic" in his entire life.