Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Elon Musk avoid talking policy on presidential Twitter chat
San Francisco, California - Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently joined billionaire Elon Musk for a live chat on Twitter to talk censorship, free speech, and his 2024 campaign.
On Monday, the duo conducted a Twitter Spaces stream, very similar to the interview Musk held with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis less than a month ago, but with minimal technical difficulties this time around.
While the talk was supposed to highlight Kennedy's plans as the 2024 presidential race starts heating up, the vast majority of the conversation was spent praising Elon for his battle against censorship, and the danger it presents to America.
RFK repeatedly described Musk's takeover of Twitter last year as "a breath of fresh air for our country."
He and Musk share similar ideals regarding free speech and censorship, as RFK claims he has been "silenced for 18 years" regarding his antithetical views on vaccinations.
Musk lamented that "half of [Twitter's] advertising [disappeared] overnight simply because we insist on free speech," adding that the public should be "absolutely outraged" as "they are literally trying to drive Twitter bankrupt."
"I don't care how much it cost or what it takes," Musk said. "If we lose free speech, we lose democracy and America falls."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addresses other issues – eventually
The conversation, which lasted more than two hours, also had a handful of guests weigh in, including pro surfer Kelly Slater, former Representative Tulsi Gabbard, and Kennedy's wife Cheryl Hines.
But even with the guests, the talk rarely deviated from the topics of free speech and censorship, and RFK did not address virtually any issues that the Democratic base and voters tend to care about.
At one point, RFK did address the border crisis, stating he aims to "make the border impervious," but did not explain how he planned to do so.
On the subject of the dangers of Artificial Intelligence and biological weapons, RFK said America "[needs] a president who is aware of these threats to humanity," including "technology that will kill us all."
There were very few questions from Twitter users, but one regarding RFK's views on the Second Amendment and gun rights was brought up.
RFK described himself as a "Second Amendment abolitionist," adding that gun rights and owners have been attacked "In an unprecedented way." If he were to win the presidency, he vowed not to "take away anybody’s guns."
He also emphasized the importance of studying the relation of psychiatric drugs to those that commit mass gun violence, stating America's consumption of such drugs is "the one thing we have different" from other countries.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may have won over Musk and various listeners with the live event, but he will have to focus more on issues the left cares about if he expects to garner any support from the Democratic Party in 2024.
