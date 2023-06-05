Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Elon Musk avoid talking policy on presidential Twitter chat

San Francisco, California - Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently joined billionaire Elon Musk for a live chat on Twitter to talk censorship, free speech, and his 2024 campaign.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) and Elon Musk chatted it up on Twitter Spaces to talk about Kennedy's political ambitions, and the dangers of censorship. © Collage: Michel Euler / AFP & Angela Weiss / AFP

On Monday, the duo conducted a Twitter Spaces stream, very similar to the interview Musk held with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis less than a month ago, but with minimal technical difficulties this time around.

While the talk was supposed to highlight Kennedy's plans as the 2024 presidential race starts heating up, the vast majority of the conversation was spent praising Elon for his battle against censorship, and the danger it presents to America.

RFK repeatedly described Musk's takeover of Twitter last year as "a breath of fresh air for our country."

He and Musk share similar ideals regarding free speech and censorship, as RFK claims he has been "silenced for 18 years" regarding his antithetical views on vaccinations.

Musk lamented that "half of [Twitter's] advertising [disappeared] overnight simply because we insist on free speech," adding that the public should be "absolutely outraged" as "they are literally trying to drive Twitter bankrupt."

"I don't care how much it cost or what it takes," Musk said. "If we lose free speech, we lose democracy and America falls."