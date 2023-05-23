DeSantis hits back at NAACP after Florida travel warning

Tallahassee, Florida - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hit back at the NAACP's recent travel warning in direct response to his policies.

"As Governor DeSantis announced last week, Florida is seeing record-breaking tourism," his spokesperson told Fox News on Monday. "This is nothing more than a stunt."



Over the weekend, the NAACP warned that DeSantis and Florida's Republican-dominated legislature had made the state "openly hostile toward African-Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals."

Earlier in 2023, DeSantis forced changes to Advanced Placement (AP) African-American history classes in high schools after he objected to some of the coursework. He has also fought against diversity, equity, and inclusion programs throughout the state.



Tourism is Florida’s top industry, so the state economy could be impacted if people heed the NAACP’s warning.