DeSantis criticizes Trump's "blood poisoning" anti-immigrant comments

Tallahassee, Florida - Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis criticized Donald Trump for his recent anti-immigration rhetoric, which DeSantis says isn't helping "move the ball forward."

On Wednesday, the Florida Governor sat down for an interview with Christian Broadcasting Network, where he was asked for his reaction to the controversy surrounding Trump recently telling his supporters that immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country."

"I think when you have millions and millions of people coming in like this – it's been a disaster," DeSantis responded.

"There's a lot of people from countries that don't mean us well that are coming from Iran, from Russia, from China."



DeSantis echoed some of Trump's sentiments – describing some immigrants as "criminal aliens" and arguing that they present a national security threat, as "the chance of having a terrorist attack is very high."

He went on to say the subject is great for Republicans to use against President Joe Biden going into the 2024 elections, as it is what he described as "one of the biggest presidential failures of our lifetimes," but noted that he doesn't quite agree with Trump's choice of language.

"When you start talking about using those types of terms, I don’t think that that helps us move the ball forward," he said. "I would not put it in those terms."