Donald Trump campaign unleashes latest attack on Ron DeSantis in 2024 race escalation
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump and his presidential campaign are once again going after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, now claiming that he is abusing his position.
According to Insider, the former president's campaign sent out an email blast to supporters on Monday, accusing DeSantis of using his salary to travel, describing it as "taxpayer-funded globetrotting."
"Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is currently on a month-long, taxpayer-funded presidential campaign schedule paid for by Florida taxpayers, and new questions are emerging as to whether this will force DeSantis to resign from office," the email read.
The email points out that DeSantis is currently planning a tour across several US states, has a visit to Japan scheduled later this month, and has plans to visit Israel soon, despite not having announced his expected 2024 campaign run for president.
Trump's campaign goes on to refer to Florida's Resign to Run law, which ensures that politicians planning to run for a different position must resign from their current role at least 10 days before beginning a run for the new post.
"Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to campaign full-time for president, during the Florida legislative session, while collecting a salary and having the taxpayers pick up the costs for his travel and security," said Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung.
Donald Trump rants about Ron DeSantis on Truth Social
Donald Trump regularly takes to his Truth Social platform to rip on Ron DeSantis, sharing poll numbers showing him far ahead of the governor, who is seen as his biggest competitor for the Republican primary.
"I believe that if he decides to run for President, which will only hurt and somewhat divide the Republican Party, he will lose the cherished and massive MAGA vote, and never be able to successfully run for office again," Trump wrote on Monday.
"If he remains Governor, which is what Florida voters assumed, it would be a whole different story... JUST SAYIN' -–But who knows?" he added.
Trump has also given DeSantis the usual nickname treatment, and even made unfounded claims that he may be a pedophile.
Last month, the Trump supporting Make America Great Again Inc. PAC filed an ethics complaint against the Governor.
Despite the constant attacks from Trump, DeSantis has been treading lightly with hitting back, even defending Trump after his indictment
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Icon Sportswire