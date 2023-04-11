Donald Trump campaign unleashes latest attack on Ron DeSantis in 2024 race escalation

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump and his presidential campaign are once again going after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, now claiming that he is abusing his position.

Donald Trump and his campaign emailed supporters to call Ron DeSantis out for campaigning for president while remaining a state Governor © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Icon Sportswire

According to Insider, the former president's campaign sent out an email blast to supporters on Monday, accusing DeSantis of using his salary to travel, describing it as "taxpayer-funded globetrotting."

"Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is currently on a month-long, taxpayer-funded presidential campaign schedule paid for by Florida taxpayers, and new questions are emerging as to whether this will force DeSantis to resign from office," the email read.

The email points out that DeSantis is currently planning a tour across several US states, has a visit to Japan scheduled later this month, and has plans to visit Israel soon, despite not having announced his expected 2024 campaign run for president.

Trump's campaign goes on to refer to Florida's Resign to Run law, which ensures that politicians planning to run for a different position must resign from their current role at least 10 days before beginning a run for the new post.

"Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to campaign full-time for president, during the Florida legislative session, while collecting a salary and having the taxpayers pick up the costs for his travel and security," said Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung.