Donald Trump is now blaming Mike Pence for the January 6 riots

Des Moines, Iowa - Former president Donald Trump and his ex-Vice president Mike Pence are having a heated feud over who is to blame for the January 6 Capitol riots .

Former president Donald Trump is blaming his former vice president Mike Pence for January 6 because he went through with certifying the election. © Collage: Ryan M Kelly / AFP & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Independent, Trump made a stunning claim while speaking to reporters on a plane to Iowa for a campaign rally.

"Had [Pence] sent the votes back to the legislatures, they wouldn't have had a problem with January 6, so in many ways you can blame him for January 6," Trump said.

"Had he sent them back to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona… I believe, number one, you would have had a different outcome. But I also believe you wouldn't have had 'January 6' as we call it," he added.

Trump was responding to remarks Pence made at the Gridiron dinner in Washington on Saturday.

"President Trump was wrong," Pence confessed. "I had no right to overturn the election, and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable."

"What happened that day was a disgrace," he added. "For as long as I live, I will never, ever diminish the injuries sustained, the lives lost, or the heroism of law enforcement on that tragic day."