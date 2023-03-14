Donald Trump is now blaming Mike Pence for the January 6 riots
Des Moines, Iowa - Former president Donald Trump and his ex-Vice president Mike Pence are having a heated feud over who is to blame for the January 6 Capitol riots.
According to The Independent, Trump made a stunning claim while speaking to reporters on a plane to Iowa for a campaign rally.
"Had [Pence] sent the votes back to the legislatures, they wouldn't have had a problem with January 6, so in many ways you can blame him for January 6," Trump said.
"Had he sent them back to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona… I believe, number one, you would have had a different outcome. But I also believe you wouldn't have had 'January 6' as we call it," he added.
Trump was responding to remarks Pence made at the Gridiron dinner in Washington on Saturday.
"President Trump was wrong," Pence confessed. "I had no right to overturn the election, and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable."
"What happened that day was a disgrace," he added. "For as long as I live, I will never, ever diminish the injuries sustained, the lives lost, or the heroism of law enforcement on that tragic day."
Mike Pence is going on the offensive against Donald Trump
Recently, Mike Pence has become more critical of Donald Trump as the race for president begins to heat up. While he has yet to announce his own bid, he is expected to in the coming months.
As vice president, Pence was tasked with certifying the 2020 election results. Trump consistently pressured him to not do so, although Pence did not have the authority to do so.
Rioters stormed the capitol building that day, chanting "Hang Mike Pence" and after he went through with the certification, Trump and his supporters turned on him.
Pence remained loyal to his former boss during their time in office, and even a while after the riots.
His latest claims are him going on the offensive for the first time, and Trump has definitely noticed.
"I guess [Pence] figured that being nice is not working," Trump told reporters. "But, you know, he's out there campaigning. And he's trying very hard. And he's a nice man, I've known him, I had a very good relationship until the end."
The Department of Justice is currently investigating Donald Trump's role in events that took place on January 6.
Cover photo: Collage: Ryan M Kelly / AFP & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP