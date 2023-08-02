Donald Trump posts all-caps rant in response to third indictment

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump sought to spin his latest indictments into a 2024 campaign pitch Wednesday, with the former president arguing government "corruption" and the legal attacks against him have plunged America into decline.

Former President Donald Trump posted an all-caps reaction to his third indictment on his Truth Social platform. © REUTERS

Trump has remained defiant despite an accumulation of legal woes that could see him tried in court and sent to prison before the presidential vote late next year.



The latest, a bombshell 45-page indictment unsealed Tuesday, is the most serious set of charges he faces in accusing Trump of trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

It was the third time officials have handed down criminal charges against Trump.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the 77-year-old Trump suggested the indictment was all the more reason for his supporters to circle the wagons and elect him next year.

"I have never had so much support on anything before," Trump said in a five-sentence post written in all caps.

"This unprecedented indictment of a former (highly successful!) president, & the leading candidate, by far, in both the Republican Party and the 2024 general election, has awoken the world to the corruption, scandal & failure that has taken place in the United States for the past three years," he added.

"America is a nation in decline, but we will make it great again, greater than ever before."