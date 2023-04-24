Donald Trump says Ron DeSantis needs "personality transplant" in latest dig
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform over the weekend to dish out some new attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, suggesting he needs an "emergency personality transplant."
In a post shared on Sunday, the former president claimed that DeSantis is losing backers because they are realizing "there is no personality or people skills there."
"The semi-elite 'No Growthers' are considering sending Ron to the great Walter Reed Medical Center for an emergency personality transplant," Trump joked.
"His poll numbers are crashing!" he added.
Since he announced his reelection bid, Trump has repeatedly attacked DeSantis, who is seen by many as his biggest competitor in the Republican primaries.
Trump has been regularly mocking the governor with bizarre nicknames and insults, even once claiming he is a pedophile.
Donald Trump ramps up digs at Governor Ron DeSantis
On Monday, Trump continued his attacks, criticizing DeSantis for currently being on a "Round the World tour" in an attempt to "up his game and remove the stain from his failing campaign."
"Perhaps he can, and perhaps he can't, who really knows," he added. "But he'll have plenty of time to think as he sits alone, on his tax payer funded airplane, riding it out and thinking, WHY???"
