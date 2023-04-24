Donald Trump says Ron DeSantis needs "personality transplant" in latest dig

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform over the weekend to dish out some new attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, suggesting he needs an "emergency personality transplant."

Donald Trump recently ramped up attacks against his opponent Ron DeSantis, suggesting on Monday that he is in need of an "emergency personality transplant." © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & ZUMA Wire

In a post shared on Sunday, the former president claimed that DeSantis is losing backers because they are realizing "there is no personality or people skills there."

"The semi-elite 'No Growthers' are considering sending Ron to the great Walter Reed Medical Center for an emergency personality transplant," Trump joked.

"His poll numbers are crashing!" he added.

Since he announced his reelection bid, Trump has repeatedly attacked DeSantis, who is seen by many as his biggest competitor in the Republican primaries.

Trump has been regularly mocking the governor with bizarre nicknames and insults, even once claiming he is a pedophile.