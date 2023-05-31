Donald Trump slams Kayleigh "Milktoast" McEnany: "Fox News should only use REAL Stars!"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has claimed his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who now works for Fox News , intentionally shared wrong poll numbers to slight him.

Donald Trump (r.) attacked his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who now works for Fox News, for allegedly reporting false poll numbers while on air. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Pacific Press Agency

The former president took to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday to slam his former employee, as he believes Fox News is now biased towards him.

"Kayleigh 'Milktoast' McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on Fox News. I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up," he said, referencing one of his many nicknames for presidential opponent Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

"While 25 is great, it's not 34," he continued. "She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. Fox News should only use REAL Stars!!!"

Earlier that day, during the show Outnumbered, McEnany told her co-host Jesse Waters that polls indicate that DeSantis may be "closing the gap" on the large margin Trump is leading by since the Governor recently entered the presidential race.

It's still unclear which poll either of them were referring to.