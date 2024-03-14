Donald Trump works to get classified documents case dismissed

Miami, Florida - Donald Trump was in a Florida courtroom on Thursday as his lawyers argued for the dismissal of charges against the former president for alleged mishandling of classified documents .

District Judge Aileen Cannon is holding a day-long hearing in Fort Pierce, north of Miami, to hear a pair of dismissal motions filed by Trump's attorneys.



Trump, who is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, pleaded not guilty in June to federal charges of unlawfully retaining national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements.

He kept the classified files – which included records from the Pentagon, CIA, and National Security Agency – unsecured at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida and thwarted official efforts to retrieve them, per the indictment.

Trump's lawyers are arguing in court that he had the right to retain the documents under the Presidential Records Act and the indictment should be tossed out.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who filed the charges against Trump, rejected that argument in a court filing.

"Trump was not authorized to possess classified records at all, let alone at unsecured locations at Mar-a-Lago," Smith said, adding that the documents in question – some of which were top secret – were "presidential, not personal" and are therefore government property.

Trump's lawyers are also trying to have the charges dropped on the grounds that the statute under which he was indicted suffered from "unconstitutional vagueness."

"Trump's vagueness argument is meritless," Smith responded. "Trump is charged with the unauthorized possession and willful retention of national defense information. The statute's prohibitions are clear."