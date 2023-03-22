Donald Trump gets rallying support from Republicans ahead of possible arrest

Washington DC - With Donald Trump facing a possible criminal indictment, some Republican members of Congress are rallying by his side.

Donald Trump (r.) may soon be arrested, and some of his fellow Republicans, like Jim Jordan (l.) and Rand Paul (c.), are coming to his defense by arguing the case is nothing more than a political stunt. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire, UPI Photo, & USA TODAY Network

According to CNN, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan and two other Republican chairmen are demanding testimony from New York district attorney Alvin Bragg, who is leading the case against Trump.

The move seems to be an attempt to obstruct the ongoing investigation, and get more supporters in Trump's corner.

Jordan has described the case as "a sham" and an "unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority."

It has become a leading argument with prominent Trump defenders, who claim that Bragg's liberal leanings are driving the indictment, and that Trump is actually innocent.

They are attempting to cast doubt on the legal authorities presiding over the case and the legitimacy of its claims, arguing that it is a "witch hunt" made specifically to take Trump down and has no legal merit.

The case is investigating a hush money payment of $130,000 Trump allegedly gave porn star Stormy Daniels to keep an affair between them a secret. The payments were recorded as legal expenses, which may get Trump charged with falsifying business records and tax fraud.

Bragg became the first African-American district attorney in New York when he was sworn in to the position in January 2022. But now that he is going after the former president, he has become the center of a political firestorm.