Donald Trump warns of "potential death and destruction" if he's arrested

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump went on another rant on his Truth Social platform, warning that "potential death and destruction" will follow if he is indicted.

Late Thursday night, the former president shared a grim message, as he has been anxiously awaiting a possible indictment from a New York grand jury looking into hush money he may have paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 to keep an affair between them quiet.

"What kind of person can charge another person... with a crime, when it is known by all that NO crime has been committed, and also known that potential death and destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our country?" Trump asked.

"Only a degenerate psychopath that truly hates the USA!" he added.

Trump and his allies have been arguing that the probe is politically motivated, and that Alvin Bragg, the district attorney leading the case, and other Democrats are weaponizing law enforcement to indict a former president for the first time in US history.

Last weekend, Trump made an unfounded claim that he would be arrested on Tuesday, calling for his supporters to "Protest, take our nation back!" The arrest has not yet happened, but his comments have already caused small protests and put major cities on high alert.

His subtle references to a violent response are eerily similar to the rhetoric he used leading up to the January 6 Capitol riots, which he is also being federally investigated for.