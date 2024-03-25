Ohio's Jim Jordan short-circuits when pressed on 2020 election denialism in painful interview
Washington DC - Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan had an awkward moment trying to defend his support for "the big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.
On Sunday, Jordan sat down with 60 Minutes host Lesley Stahl to discuss an ongoing battle amongst lawmakers over whether the federal government can order social media platforms to censor specific content.
After Jordan argued that the American people should be left to use their own common sense "to figure out what's accurate," Stahl asked if social media companies should allow election denialism on their platforms.
"Look, I've not said that," he began, though Stahl did not mention his long history of sharing such claims. "What I've said is there are concerns about the 2020 elections, and Americans agree with that."
"No, they don't," Stahl interjected. "Most people don't question the results... whether [Joe Biden] won or not."
Jordan seemingly froze as Stahl was speaking, and after a long pause, he replied, "Oh, OK."
Jim Jordan's long history of pushing the big lie
Jim Jordan is considered to be one of Donald Trump's most loyal and vocal supporters in Congress, and has staunchly defended the former president at every turn.
According to Politico, Jordan spoke to Trump on the phone multiple times during the January 6 Capitol riots, with one of the calls taking place as the attacks began to escalate.
Despite this, Jordan refused to comply with a subpoena for testimony from the House Select Committee which investigated the events of that day.
He has since used his position in the House to push many of Trump's false claims, and has launched probes aimed at discrediting Trump critics.
Trump is currently facing criminal charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. Last year, after Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis brought criminal racketeering charges against the former president, Jordan launched an investigation into Willis, accusing her of using "state criminal law to regulate the conduct of federal officials acting in their official capacities."
Jordan is currently leading a probe into President Joe Biden as House Republicans push for an impeachment, but has yet to bring forth substantial evidence to support claims of corruption.
Cover photo: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP