Ohio's Jim Jordan short-circuits when pressed on 2020 election denialism in painful interview

Washington DC - Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan had an awkward moment trying to defend his support for "the big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump .

On Sunday, Jordan sat down with 60 Minutes host Lesley Stahl to discuss an ongoing battle amongst lawmakers over whether the federal government can order social media platforms to censor specific content.

After Jordan argued that the American people should be left to use their own common sense "to figure out what's accurate," Stahl asked if social media companies should allow election denialism on their platforms.

"Look, I've not said that," he began, though Stahl did not mention his long history of sharing such claims. "What I've said is there are concerns about the 2020 elections, and Americans agree with that."

"No, they don't," Stahl interjected. "Most people don't question the results... whether [Joe Biden] won or not."

Jordan seemingly froze as Stahl was speaking, and after a long pause, he replied, "Oh, OK."