GOP Senator Bill Cassidy calls on Donald Trump to drop out of 2024 race

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says that Donald Trump should drop out of the 2024 presidential election - but adds that he wouldn't rule out voting to reelect the former president.

Cassidy recently sat down for an interview with CNN, where he argued that Republicans, above everything, need to get President Joe Biden out of the White House, but Trump is not the best man for the job.

"I think Joe Biden needs to be replaced, but I don't think Americans would vote for someone who's been convicted, so I'm just very sorry about how all of this is playing out," he explained.

Trump is currently facing 91 felony charges in four criminal indictments that have demanded incredible amounts of his time and money as he runs for president.

One of the cases involves Trump's mishandling of classified documents, which Cassidy describes as a "slam dunk" case for prosecutors.

Despite his reservations, Cassidy says "any Republican" candidate "will do a better job" than Biden, but he's confident Trump will lose.