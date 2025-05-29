Harvard students graduate as Trump's threats loom large over celebration

Cambridge, Massachusetts - Thousands of Harvard students in crimson-fringed gowns celebrated their graduation Thursday, as a judge extended a temporary block on Donald Trump 's bid to prevent the prestigious university from enrolling international scholars.

Trump has made Harvard the central target of his campaign against elite US universities, which he has also threatened with funding freezes over what he says is liberal bias and antisemitism.

Judge Allison Burroughs said she would later issue a preliminary injunction that "gives some protection" to international students while the sides argue over the legality of Trump's stance.

"Our students are terrified and we're [already] having people transfer" to other universities, Harvard's lawyer Ian Gershengorn said during the hearing in Boston.

In an eleventh-hour filing ahead of the hearing, the Trump administration issued a formal notice of intent to withdraw Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students – kickstarting the process.

The filing gave Harvard 30 days to produce evidence showing why it should not be blocked from hosting and enrolling foreign students – who make up 27% of Harvard's student body.

Burroughs had already temporarily paused the policy, extending that pause Thursday pending the new injunction.

She said she would seek to determine whether the actions of Trump's officials had "a retaliatory motive."

A law professor present in the packed court said the Trump administration was prolonging the suffering of students.

"Harvard is in this purgatory. What is an international student to do?" said the Harvard Law School graduate, who declined to be named.

There also remained "this specter of other actions" the government could take to block Harvard having international students, she added.