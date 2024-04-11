Is Ron DeSantis secretly planning to fundraise for Trump?

Tallahassee, Florida - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly planning to help presidential candidate Donald Trump fundraise for his re-election campaign.

Governor Ron DeSantis (r.) has reportedly pledged to fundraise for Donald Trump as the former president seeks re-election in November. © Collage: SCOTT OLSON & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Several sources, including a DeSantis advisor, told NBC News on Wednesday the governor unveiled his plans while speaking to allies during a private gathering at South Florida's Hard Rock Hotel and Casino last Saturday.

DeSantis' plans come after he ran a failed presidential campaign, dropping out of the GOP primaries in January.

Throughout the race, Trump made a number of baseless claims and countless insults aimed at DeSantis – he coined several embarrassing nicknames for his challenger, accused him of being a pedophile, and helped spread a rumor that he uses lifts in his shoes to appear taller.

Despite the relentless attacks, DeSantis surprisingly endorsed the former president and bashed fellow candidate Nikki Haley for refusing to do the same.

In response to the endorsement, Trump said it was "highly unlikely" he would work with DeSantis in the future, but it seems that sentiment has now changed.