Ron DeSantis bashes Nikki Haley for not endorsing Trump: "You signed the pledge!"

Tallahassee, Florida - Former presidential candidate Ron DeSantis recently criticized fellow Republican candidate Nikki Haley for refusing to endorse Donald Trump when she dropped out of the GOP primaries.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (r.) criticized Nikki Haley (l.) after she dropped out of the GOP primary race and refused to endorse Donald Trump for president. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Even though they're both no longer battling for the presidency, DeSantis is firing shots at his former opponent.

Earlier this week, DeSantis sat down for an interview with Newsmax host Eric Bolling, where he said Haley suspending her campaign was "to be expected."

But he also accused her of having waged "a campaign on the idea that you can somehow win the Republican nomination for president by getting the votes of mostly just non-Republicans."

He went on to slam Haley for not endorsing Trump during her exit speech, citing a pledge that she and other Republicans candidates signed saying they will support whoever is the party's eventual nominee – which will now all but certainly be Trump.

The pledge, which Trump himself refused to sign, was a requirement set by the Republican National Committee in order for candidates to be able to participate in debates. Trump sat them out.

DeSantis argued of Haley: "I signed the pledge, and you sign the pledge saying that you're gonna not take your ball and go home, and so I honored the pledge."

"The idea that somehow circumstances have changed, I think we all knew what we were doing when we did that, and you gotta make a judgement about whether that's meaningful to you.

The Florida governor added, "For me, I tell people, you know, if I say I'm gonna do something, I'm gonna do it."