Ron DeSantis bashes Nikki Haley for not endorsing Trump: "You signed the pledge!"
Tallahassee, Florida - Former presidential candidate Ron DeSantis recently criticized fellow Republican candidate Nikki Haley for refusing to endorse Donald Trump when she dropped out of the GOP primaries.
Even though they're both no longer battling for the presidency, DeSantis is firing shots at his former opponent.
Earlier this week, DeSantis sat down for an interview with Newsmax host Eric Bolling, where he said Haley suspending her campaign was "to be expected."
But he also accused her of having waged "a campaign on the idea that you can somehow win the Republican nomination for president by getting the votes of mostly just non-Republicans."
He went on to slam Haley for not endorsing Trump during her exit speech, citing a pledge that she and other Republicans candidates signed saying they will support whoever is the party's eventual nominee – which will now all but certainly be Trump.
The pledge, which Trump himself refused to sign, was a requirement set by the Republican National Committee in order for candidates to be able to participate in debates. Trump sat them out.
DeSantis argued of Haley: "I signed the pledge, and you sign the pledge saying that you're gonna not take your ball and go home, and so I honored the pledge."
"The idea that somehow circumstances have changed, I think we all knew what we were doing when we did that, and you gotta make a judgement about whether that's meaningful to you.
The Florida governor added, "For me, I tell people, you know, if I say I'm gonna do something, I'm gonna do it."
Why didn't Nikki Haley endorse Donald Trump?
Following Trump's massive victory on Super Tuesday, Haley gave a speech congratulating her rival, but also issued a cryptic declaration as she opted out of endorsing him.
"It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him, and I hope he does that," she said.
Throughout the GOP race, Trump publicly insulted many of his challengers, with most of his focus being on Haley and DeSantis, as they were seen as his biggest threats.
For Haley, Trump coined the insulting nickname "birdbrain," pushed an unfounded "birther" conspiracy about her, ripped on her marriage, and claimed she would face "investigations" if she remains in the race.
For DeSantis, he coined several nicknames, most notably "Meatball Ron," accused him of being a pedophile, and helped spread a rumor that he uses lifts in his shoes to appear taller.
Nonetheless, DeSantis dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump back in January.
In response, Trump said it was "highly unlikely" he would work with DeSantis in the future, dispelling any notion that he would be added to his presidential cabinet.
Haley's departure effectively made Trump the Republican Party's official nominee, after which he will go on to the general election to face President Joe Biden on November 5. But winning without the support of Hayley's base could prove to be difficult.
