Ivanka Trump set to testify against father and brothers in NY trial

New York, New York - Ivanka Trump is set to testify under subpoena against her father and brothers on Wednesday before the state rests its civil fraud case against Donald Trump and his top company lieutenants.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, arrives to testify in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial at the New York State Supreme Court in New York City on November 8, 2023. © ADAM GRAY / AFP

Trump’s eldest daughter will be called to the stand in Manhattan Supreme Court after fighting to separate herself from the sweeping lawsuit that threatens the future of the family’s real estate empire and her dad and brothers’ business prospects in their native New York.

She was dismissed from the suit brought by state Attorney General Letitia James in June after successfully arguing, on appeal, that the claims against her were time-barred.

She left her role as the Trump Organization's executive vice president of acquisitions and development in 2017 to work as an unpaid government employee in Trump’s White House.

Ivanka, who has publicly distanced herself from her father since he left office and during his current presidential bid, fought the subpoena to testify for the government as a fact witness in vain. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron found she still avails herself of business opportunities in her hometown, where she retains property. She withdrew her appeal of his decision Friday.

James’ office describes Ivanka in court papers as a "key player" in multiple business deals at issue. She’s expected to face a grilling about her role captaining leasing negotiations and securing lucrative loan terms for Trump’s Doral golf resort in Miami and the Old Post Office hotel in Washington DC among other assets.

She’ll take the stand fresh on the heels of her father’s remarkable testimony Monday, in which the former president lobbed insults at the judge and James in the midst of conceding his involvement in financial fraud.