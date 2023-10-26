Donald Trump gets more blows in New York fraud trial: "So unfair!"

New York, New York - The judge overseeing Donald Trump 's New York civil fraud trial rejected a request by the former president's legal team for an immediate verdict on the case.

The former president has decried his New York trial, suing him and his business empire for millions over inflating their assets, is "so unfair."

Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen took the stand for the second time in the trial on Wednesday, where he admitted that Trump never directly told him to inflate his financial statements.

"Trump didn't ask you to inflate the numbers on his personal statement, correct?" asked Trump attorney Clifford Roberts, as per Fox News.

"Correct," Cohen responded.

Roberts requested that Judge Arthur Engoron give an immediate verdict in light of Cohen's admission, which Engoron denied.

Attorney Colleen Faherty later conducted re-direct questioning of Cohen on the subject, and he explained that though Trump didn't "specifically say, 'Michael, go inflate the numbers,'" the former president "speaks like a mob boss," and he understood what was expected of him.

Trump's legal team, again, requested a verdict after the testimony, and Judge Engoron didn't react well.

"Absolutely denied," the judge said. "One witness, who I don't consider to be the key witness… it's absurd."

"No way, no how is this case is being dismissed," he added. "There is enough evidence in this case to fill this courtroom."

As Trump left the courtroom afterward, he stopped to tell reporters, "The witness just admitted that we won the trial, and the judge should end this trial immediately."