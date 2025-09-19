Jasmine Crockett reveals her biggest problem with Biden in viral Trump takedown
Washington DC - Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett recently shared what she believes was former President Joe Biden's biggest mistake in dealing with current President Donald Trump.
In a video from a Thursday House hearing, Crockett lists a number of her grievances with Trump and his administration, including how they pardoned nearly all January 6 rioters – despite many having committed violent acts on that day or since their release.
She then slams Trump's federal takeover of Washington DC, arguing that if he really wants to clean up the nation's capital, he should start with himself, as he is "causing half the crime that we have."
"If I did say I had one issue with the Biden-Harris administration, it is the fact that they did not move forward and make sure that this man was put where he should've been put," Crockett argued.
"The last time I checked, as a criminal attorney... I never had a defendant that had 34 convictions for felonies and did not spend one day in jail," she added. "Never in my life."
Trump becomes the first felon president
During the 2024 presidential race, a jury in his hush money trial found Trump guilty on all 34 felony charges.
In January 2025, after Trump won re-election, Judge Juan Merchan sentenced Trump to unconditional discharge, meaning the incoming president would remain a felon but face no jail time, penalties, or probation.
The ruling has since made Trump the first convicted felon ever to be elected president.
Since his re-election, Trump has executed an aggressive and unprecedented agenda, including deportations without due process, lawsuits against media outlets critical of his administration, and the shutdown of countless government agencies and programs.
Back in August 2024, Biden warned that Trump presented "a genuine danger to American security" if re-elected, further warning that MAGA Republicans held "little regard" for "public institutions."
