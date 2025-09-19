Jasmine Crockett reveals her biggest problem with Biden in viral Trump takedown

During a recent House hearing, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (r.) criticized Joe Biden for not putting Donald Trump (l.) in prison before he was re-elected. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & IMAGO / Newscom World

In a video from a Thursday House hearing, Crockett lists a number of her grievances with Trump and his administration, including how they pardoned nearly all January 6 rioters – despite many having committed violent acts on that day or since their release.

She then slams Trump's federal takeover of Washington DC, arguing that if he really wants to clean up the nation's capital, he should start with himself, as he is "causing half the crime that we have."

"If I did say I had one issue with the Biden-Harris administration, it is the fact that they did not move forward and make sure that this man was put where he should've been put," Crockett argued.



"The last time I checked, as a criminal attorney... I never had a defendant that had 34 convictions for felonies and did not spend one day in jail," she added. "Never in my life."