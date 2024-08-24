Lara Trump lays out MAGA's war plan to defeat Kamala Harris: "Back to basics"

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's daughter-in-law Lara Trump says she is still confident that they will defeat Democrat Kamala Harris in November, despite their rival's recent boost in the polls.

In a recent interview, Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump (r.) explained how his campaign plans to deal with the rapid rise of his Democratic rival Kamala Harris (l.) © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

In just a few short weeks as a new candidate in the race, Harris has scored several big endorsements, gained boosts in polling around the country, and led a successful celebrity-filled Democratic convention this week that reigned in higher ratings than the Republican convention last month.



But Lara, who Trump helped get elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee earlier this year, believes Harris is in "a honeymoon period" that will soon fade.

"They can get all the rich celebrities they want to show up for her, but that clock is going to go off," Lara argued in a recent interview with The New York Post.

"I would say it goes off the minute she steps onto a debate stage with Donald J. Trump," Lara Trump added.

Lara went on to lay out how the Trump camp plans to pin President Joe Biden's most unpopular policies on Harris, and argue that electing her will bring a repeat of the last three years.

"We want to bring people back to basics," she explained.

"We really just want this election to be about a comparison between two presidencies, two administrations... under which one were you and your family better off?" Lara asked.