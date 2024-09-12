Ohio father demands Trump and JD Vance stop exploiting his son's death: "This needs to stop now!"
Springfield, Ohio - A Springfield resident is calling on Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance to stop using his late son to help them push racist narratives about immigrants.
On September 10, Nathan Clark – the father of 11-year-old Aiden Clark – gave an impassioned speech before the Springfield City Commission in which he described Trump and Vance as "morally bankrupt politicians" for thrusting his son into the nation's spotlight.
The Trump campaign and Vance had both shared social media posts mentioning Aiden, who was killed last year after a van driven by a Haitian immigrant crashed into a school bus he was on.
Nathan accused Trump and other Republicans of using his son and his story as "a political tool" as they seek to push anti-immigrant sentiments, which he described as "reprehensible."
"The last thing that we need is to have the worst day of our lives violently and constantly shoved in our faces,” Nathan told the commission.
He bemoaned their messaging as appearing to show that "our wonderful Aiden appreciates your hate," and noted that if his son was "killed by a 60-year-old white man... the incessant group of hate-spewing people would leave us alone."
"This needs to stop now," Nathan added. "I will listen to them one more time to hear their apologies."
Donald Trump and JD Vance continue to push the false narratives anyway
Trump and Vance have been pushing wild internet rumors about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, claiming the group is destroying the city and engaging in bizarre acts such as eating peoples' pets.
Though city officials have publicly stated the stories are not true, the politicians have continued to aggressively push them.
During his recent debate with his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, Trump randomly brought up the claims, insisting that "they are eating dogs!"
The moderators for the debate attempted to fact-check his claim, but Trump resisted, stating, "We'll find out."
Vance has publicly acknowledged that the rumors may not be true but has encouraged their MAGA base to continue pushing the narrative by sharing memes anyway.
In a statement provided to NBC News, a spokesperson for Vance argued Harris should be the one apologizing because her "open border policies" are to blame for "the deaths of their children." They added that "the Clark family is in Senator Vance's prayers."
