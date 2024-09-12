Ohio father demands Trump and JD Vance stop exploiting his son's death: "This needs to stop now!"

Springfield, Ohio - A Springfield resident is calling on Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance to stop using his late son to help them push racist narratives about immigrants .

A father is calling on Donald Trump (pictured) and JD Vance to stop using his son's death to push anti-immigrant sentiments about Haitians in Springfield, Ohio. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On September 10, Nathan Clark – the father of 11-year-old Aiden Clark – gave an impassioned speech before the Springfield City Commission in which he described Trump and Vance as "morally bankrupt politicians" for thrusting his son into the nation's spotlight.

The Trump campaign and Vance had both shared social media posts mentioning Aiden, who was killed last year after a van driven by a Haitian immigrant crashed into a school bus he was on.

Nathan accused Trump and other Republicans of using his son and his story as "a political tool" as they seek to push anti-immigrant sentiments, which he described as "reprehensible."

"The last thing that we need is to have the worst day of our lives violently and constantly shoved in our faces,” Nathan told the commission.

He bemoaned their messaging as appearing to show that "our wonderful Aiden appreciates your hate," and noted that if his son was "killed by a 60-year-old white man... the incessant group of hate-spewing people would leave us alone."

"This needs to stop now," Nathan added. "I will listen to them one more time to hear their apologies."

